NPA Targets 7 Days Cargo Clearing Time At Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is targeting 2026 to reduce average cargo clearance time from 21 days to less than seven days.

The Managing Director of the authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, said that the Customs and Ports Efficiency Committee established by the NPA was recording huge successes through the joint inspection and boarding by relevant agencies operating in the area.

However, he stressed the need for collaboration and partnership, saying that no efficiency could be achieved without synergy in the ports.

Dantsoho highlighted steps taken by the ports authority to address bottlenecks faced by importers and exporters at the nation’s ports as including the adoption of technology, improvement in infrastructure, human capacity building, and equipment and tools.

This, according to him, will ensure that Nigeria remains competitive and relevant in the sub-region, continent and beyond. Meanwhile, the Federal Government has intensified efforts to actualise the implementation of the National Single Window at the nation’s ports by 2026.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima said during the second meeting of the Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Shettima explained that the policy aimed at creating a single platform to harmonise documentation, minimise human contact, and bring full transparency to the cargo clearance process, adding that it would be a game-changer at the ports.

The vice-president also said that the move would position Nigerian ports among the top three most potent trade corridors in Africa. said: “By the end of 2026, we aim to reduce average cargo clearance time in Nigeria to under seven days and to position our ports among the top three most efficient trade gateways on the continent.

“The forthcoming implementation of the National Single Window in the first quarter of next year will be a game changer, a single platform that harmonises documentation, minimises human contact, and brings full transparency to the cargo clearance process.”

Shettima directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), NAFDAC, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and other relevant agencies to come up with a roadmap on how to make Nigeria’s weights and measures framework effective.