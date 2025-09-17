NPA Tackling Gridlock Through Digital Traffic Platform

After four years of implementation, truck turnaround time has dropped from three weeks to less than three days, following the deployment of Electronic CallUp System by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to tackle gridlock on port access roads, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Within 49 months, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has successfully processed about 2.7 million truck movements using the Electronic Call-Up System (Eto), managed by Truck Transit Parks (TTP) Limited, leading to a 78.7 per cent reduction in cargo transportation costs. Also, cargo evacuation improved from fewer than 50 trucks daily to more than 1,500 trucks, as truck turnaround time dropped from three weeks to less than three days.

Challenges

Prior to this development, an average of 6,000 trucks struggled to access the port daily, as access routes were persistently chaotic, with heavy gridlock spanning several kilometers across Lagos. In addition, truckers remained on the road for between three and five weeks before gaining access to the port to load cargo, as stakeholders noted that traffic control officials were a major cause of the unending gridlock along the port access roads.

Specifically, they explained that those deployed to manage traffic extorted various sums of money—ranging from N100,000 to N250,000—from truck operators before granting them entry into the port. As a result, the cost of cargo movement from Apapa to other locations in Lagos rose to between N700,000 and N1 million.

For instance former Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex and Chairman of the Eto Project Implementation Committee, Mr. Charles Okaga, said the government had made several efforts to remove articulated trucks and eliminate extortion points along the Mile 2/ Tin Can Port access road. Okaga explained that there were 20 extortion points along the Mile 2–Tin Can Island Port access road where illegal fees were collected from truck drivers before entering the port.

Also, the Managing Director of TTP, Mr. Jama Onwubuariri, noted that the situation had led to the worst scale of ship turnaround time at Lagos ports, as truckers remained on the road between three and five weeks before gaining access to load cargo.

Appraisal

Following various reforms and interventions, the President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Chief Tochukwu Ezisi, explained that the NPA’s electronic call-up system had boosted export trade by eliminating unnecessary delays, which previously compelled foreign buyers to demand performance bonds from Nigerian exporters.

Furthermore, Ezisi recalled the harrowing experiences of port operators before the introduction of TTP’s Eto traffic management system, during a forum in Lagos. He said the gridlock around the Lagos ports had crippled business activities, forced companies to shut down or relocate, and driven down property values in Apapa.

Notwithstanding, he stated that in less than two years, the once intractable gridlock began to ease, and port operators breathed a sigh of relief. He attributed the transformation in port operations to the digital traffic management system managed by TTP under the supervision of the NPA. According to him, the authority and the electronic platform had successfully processed and

The electronic barriers have been fully integrated with the Eto Electronic Call-Up System

boosted export trade, as foreign buyers no longer demanded performance bonds from Nigerian exporters. Moreover, the president noted that real estate in Apapa had rebounded, with property values appreciating in recent years. He added that the Eto technology had created 225 direct jobs and empowered over 500 ancillary workers within the port environment.

Gate control

Meanwhile, to ensure seamless coordination and transparency in truck movements, the NPA said last week that it had installed electronic barrier systems at all terminal access points within the ports to enhance operational efficiency and improve traffic management within the Lagos Port Complex (LPC).

The authority added that the initiative followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders aimed at addressing the persistent issue of unauthorised truck diversions, which had adversely impacted terminal efficiency, traffic flow, and overall port productivity.

It stated: “The electronic barriers have been fully integrated with the Eto Electronic Call-Up System. This integration guarantees that only trucks with valid Eto-issued call-up tickets are granted access to terminal facilities, thereby eliminating unauthorised entries and enhancing gate control operations.

“This milestone represents a significant advancement in the authority’s drive for enhanced automation and modernisation of port infrastructure in Nigeria and reflects the authority’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s ease of doing business agenda.”

Advice

While applauding the achievements of the NPA, TTP, and the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Ezisi cautioned against complacency.

He urged the government to sustain and consolidate the gains made, stressing that it must develop the political will to monitor and ensure that the standards set by service providers like TTP are maintained. Ezisi described TTP as a model of indigenous innovation, stressing that the company had proven Nigeria’s capacity to solve longstanding logistical challenges.

Last Line

As the government continues to consolidate the gains made, it is expected that the ports will become more efficient, reduce delays and costs for port operators, and boost the economy.