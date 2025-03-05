NPA Strategises To Outperform Rival Ports In Africa

Share

As part of efforts to grab the opportunities in the anticipated increase in intra-African trade, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Abubakar Dantsoho has said that the authority has taken steps to enhance the competitive strategy of Nigerian ports to outperform rival ports.

Dantsoho explained this in Lagos during his presentation at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) Maritime and Logistics event themed: “Improving the Competitiveness of Nigerian Ports in an Era of Regional Integration.”

He emphasised that the anticipated collapse of trade barriers across Africa would significantly boost intra-African trade.

According to him, “it is imperative that Nigerian ports reposition themselves to remain competitive and not lose their gateway traffic to other ports.

“Our vision is to be the Maritime Logistics Hub for sustainable port services in Africa.

“In the quest for our nation to optimise the benefits accruable from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), there is no gainsaying that port plays a pivotal role as a nodal point in international logistics.

“Given the fact that port cost is a significant component of freight cost which ultimately affects the prices of goods in the market, this speaks to the imperativeness for our ports to be competitive and efficient.

“This requires strategic collaboration of every player in the port system for this to be actualized.”

Dantsoho explained that port competitiveness is driven mainly by institution, infrastructure and macroeconomics, saying strong institutions; provide the regulatory and governance framework necessary for stable and predictable business operations; while infrastructure is a cornerstone of port competitiveness, influencing both operational efficiency and long-term strategic viability.

Moreover, he said that the quality of infrastructure affects transport costs, trade efficiency, and overall competitiveness.

“Investments in inland terminals, logistic zones, and rail networks can expand a port’s influence beyond its traditional hinterland and bring about efficiency that makes the port competitive.”

In addition, the managing director stressed that the macroeconomic environment of a country is intricately linked to its ports’ performance and competitiveness, saying factors such as inflation, exchange rates, and economic stability influence trade flows and investments.

Dantsoho appreciated the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, for his support to every step the authority is taking to reposition the Nigerian ports.

He assured that this would reduce paper work and administrative bureaucracy, adding that NPA in collaboration with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) was working towards the actualisation of this project.

He noted, “The Port Community System (PCS) is envisaged to culminate into the National Single Window (NSW) for maximum efficiency and competitiveness.”

