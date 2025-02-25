NPA Simplifies Export Shipments For Quick Turnaround At Ports

Share

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has created a one-stop-shop for cargo consolidation, stuffing, documentation, packaging, certification and onward shipment through electronic call-up to the ports for quick turnaround time for export processing.

It noted that this had eliminatedthe duplications and bureaucratic overlaps that previously rendered Nigerian exports uncompetitive in the international marketplace.

The Managing Director of the authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho called the trading and investing public to explore the tailormade simplified export processes and other vistas of opportunity now available at the authority.

At the ‘Special Day’ of the Nigerian Ports Authority at the ongoing Kaduna International Trade Fair, Dantsoho assured every stakeholder that the doors of NPA were always open for partnerships even beyond the trade fair.

He said: “I therefore want to warmly invite you to interact with our business development team at the NPA pavilion and to also visit our fully interactive online real time website www.nigerianports.gov.ng to access our growth offerings.”

Share

Please follow and like us: