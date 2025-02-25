New Telegraph

February 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NPA Simplifies Export…

NPA Simplifies Export Shipments For Quick Turnaround At Ports

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has created a one-stop-shop for cargo consolidation, stuffing, documentation, packaging, certification and onward shipment through electronic call-up to the ports for quick turnaround time for export processing.

It noted that this had eliminatedthe duplications and bureaucratic overlaps that previously rendered Nigerian exports uncompetitive in the international marketplace.

The Managing Director of the authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho called the trading and investing public to explore the tailormade simplified export processes and other vistas of opportunity now available at the authority.

At the ‘Special Day’ of the Nigerian Ports Authority at the ongoing Kaduna International Trade Fair, Dantsoho assured every stakeholder that the doors of NPA were always open for partnerships even beyond the trade fair.

He said: “I therefore want to warmly invite you to interact with our business development team at the NPA pavilion and to also visit our fully interactive online real time website www.nigerianports.gov.ng to access our growth offerings.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Braimoh: Why Nigerians Sell Votes On Election Day
Read Next

Expert To Youths: Tap Into Automation Training For Brighter Future
Share
Copy Link
×