NPA Seeks Responsible Journalism To Project Nigeria’s Maritime Industry

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has urged journalists covering the maritime sector to embrace developmental and responsible reporting that will positively showcase Nigeria’s maritime industry to the international community.

The NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, made the call on Tuesday when he received a three-man Caretaker Committee of the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN), led by its Chairman, Tunde Ayodele, during a courtesy visit to the NPA headquarters in Lagos.

Onyemekara emphasised the importance of journalistic ethics, balance, accuracy and factual reporting stating that negative reportage has never yielded any meaningful benefit for the nation or the industry.

He particularly appealed for developmental reporting as Nigeria prepares for elections into the Category C seat of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), noting that responsible storytelling can strengthen Nigeria’s image and increase global support for its bid.

According to him, journalists in other regions avoid projecting negative narratives about their countries, regardless of prevailing circumstances, and he urged Nigerian reporters to adopt a similar approach in the national interest.

He commended MARAN as the oldest and most distinguished body of maritime reporters in the country, noting that its legacy and pedigree have continued to stand strong. Onyemekara also welcomed the association’s current efforts to foster unity among maritime journalists.

He stressed that developmental journalism is critical to the success of the newly created Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

“Maritime is a global industry, and whatever journalists write has a significant impact on how the international community views our country,” he said.

The NPA spokesman pledged the Authority’s continued support for MARAN and urged the caretaker committee to ensure that credible leaders emerge in the association’s forthcoming elections.

In his remarks, Ayodele expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed MARAN’s commitment to supporting the NPA in its efforts toward repositioning the maritime sector.

“NPA has been a long-standing ally of MARAN, and the present caretaker committee will consolidate the friendship through responsible reporting,” he stated.

He added that the recent reorganisation within MARAN became necessary to strengthen the association and uphold its status as the foremost body for maritime journalists in Nigeria.