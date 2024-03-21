NPA Seeks N200bn Loan From Afrexim Bank

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Mallam Mohammed Bello-Koko on Thursday disclosed that the agency is asking for a N200 billion loan from Afrexim Bank.

The United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF) is also listed as one of the financial institutions to source the loan.

Bello-Koko who disclosed this at the 2024 budget defence session with the House of Representatives Committee on Ports and Harbour said that the agency is expected to generate N629.89 billion in 2024.

The managing director noted that the total projected expenditure is N464.32 billion, while the operating expenses are projected at N212.03 billion, and the capital expenditure stood at N252.29 billion.

He said, “Part of the main thrust of the 2024 budget is the urgent need to rehabilitate, reconstruct, and moderate the dilapidated port infrastructure facilities.”

According to him, the defects in the facilities were hampering efficiency and productivity in the ports, adding that the defects include the Quay Wall and the replacement of old gravity walls. Others are the rehabilitation of Escravos breakwaters.

He added that it was aimed at improving port efficiency and increasing cargo traffic through investment funding from the financiers, UKEF and Afriexim.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Nnolin Nnaji in his remarks said the agency is very important to the country, adding that the committee needed to visit some of the facilities outside Lagos.

“We need to see those things you are telling us. The House of Representatives is very serious about budget defence, while they do screening on the other side. Budget defence is here.”

Nnolim praised the managing director for the budget presentation, saying,” I believe in the subsequent budget, the MD would do better, “We accept this budget, and we will move further with it”, he assured.

He said the drainage channels were full of wreckage, expressing worry over a lack of information on wreckage removal.

The chairman cautioned that as long as the NPA avoids the wreckage, it will keep occurring because of the abandoned ships, urging the NPA to look into it.