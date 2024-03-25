NPA Seeks LAWMA Support To Remove Refuse On Port Road

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is seeking the cooperation of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Federal Ministry of Works, under whose purview waste and road management reside to clear refuse on the access road to Tincan Island Port.

Also, it has directed its in-house department to commence cleaning the drainages and clearance of the refuse in order to arrest the ugly trend.

The Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko disclosed this during an unscheduled visit to the Tin-Can Port access road on Monday after the gains recorded in the clearance of illegal check/extortion points and shanties resulting in traffic gridlock along the port access road,

Bello Koko said: “Our zero tolerance for all forms of impediments to the free flow of traffic is no fluke and we are poised to consolidate the gains we have recorded first in Apapa and now in Tin-Can.

“We are grateful to the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola and the Lagos State Governor for the tremendous support we have received in this regard.

“Port access roads are international corridors, which means traffic gridlock along such sensitive road networks, apart from negating port productivity is an international embarrassment that requires the synergy of all stakeholders to tackle sustainably.

“Although the causes of the gridlock are rooted in factors external to the NPA, we have a duty as the gateway to the national economy to take the front line role in tackling this menace.”