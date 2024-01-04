NPA Reshuffles Personnel For Efficiency, Productivity

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has made minor reshuffle of its personnel as part of efforts to ensure port efficiency and productivity.

In a memo signed by Assistant General Manager, Human Resources Operations Department of the authority, Mrs O.Dairo, dated December 27, 2023, Acting Port Manager, Tin Can Island Port Complex (TCIPC), Comrade Akin Leoso, has been replaced by Mr. Egede Sylvester.

Also, Mr. Zhattau G . has been promoted as Port Manager, Onne Port, Rivers State, while Mrs Okezie K.E has been assigned Port Manager, Rivers Port. In addition, Mr. Adamu M has been assigned as Technical Assistant, Marine and Operations to the Managing Director.