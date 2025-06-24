NPA Remmitted N400bn To Consolidated Revenue Fund In 2024, Says MD …Targets N1.28trn In 2025

Share

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Monday, revealed that it remitted N400 billion into the Consolidated Recenue Fund (CRF) of the country in the 2024 fiscal year, saying that it almost doubled remittance made by the agency in 2023.

The Managing Director of NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, made the revelation at the National Assembly Complex while presentation the performance index of the agency in 2024 and proposals for 2025 before the Senate Committee on Marine Transport.

This was as he also disclosed that NPA had projected N1.279 trillion revenue for 2025 fiscal year which is 40 per cent higher than N865 billion projected for 2024 and even surpassed.

“Revenue projection of NPA for 2025 fiscal year is N1.279 trillion, which is about 40 per cent higher than N865 billion projected in 2024 and surpassed with N894.86 billion generated.

“The breakdown of the N1.279 trillion revenue projection, shows that N430billion from Cargo, N544 billion from hips, N240 billion from Concession and N73 billion from administrative charges.

“Our 2025 budget proposal is more than figures, it reflects our aspirations for a more efficient, globally competitive port system,” Dantsoho told lawmakers, adding that over 70 per cent of the proposed expenditure will go into capital projects.

“This ambitious target, the Authority says, is anchored on sweeping modernization efforts, the full activation of the Dangote Refinery’s marine operations, and the deployment of cutting-edge technology to enhance port efficiency”, he said.

The NPA boss explained that the projected revenue increase was premised on several key assumptions and developments, including:

The full operation of the Dangote Refinery, which alone is expected to draw in over 600 vessels annually through its Single Point Mooring (SPM) system; the commissioning of upgraded terminals at WACT and OMT, which will enhance container traffic; the implementation of automation tools such as the National Single Window, Port Community System (PCS), and Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS); and increased cargo volumes stemming from global disruptions, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has affected global trade routes.

Share