NPA Redeploys 12 Management Staff

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has redeployed 12 of its management staff.

The redeployment, which is contained in a memo REF: MD/13CORRES/VOL.XX255 dated March 27, 2024, was approved by the Managing Director of the authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko.

Affected in the minor shake-up are Gbotolorun Babatunde Ayodele, former General Manager (GM) Superannuation, who is to report at the Office of the Managing Director as GM ICT; Edosomwan A. Anthony, former General Manager ICT, currently redeployed to the Office of the Managing Director as GM SERVICOM; Maiwada Hadiza Ibrahim (Mrs.), former Assistant General Manager (AGM) Archives/Records Management, directed to report to GM Human Resources for duty as AGM, HR Operations.

Also, affected is Kwande Zainab Umar (Mrs.), General Manager SERVICOM, to report to Executive Director, Finance & Administration for duty as General Manager, Human Resources; Adekunle Fatai Oladipo, Assistant General Manager, ICT (Network & Communication), to report to Executive Director, Finance & Administration as GM Superannuation; Offisong Nyong Anim, Assistant General Manager, Training & Manpower Development, now Assistant General Manager, Employee & Labour Relations, under the General Manager, Human Resources; Dantsoho Mahmud Abubakar, Assistant General Manager, Abuja Liaison Office, to report to General Manager, SERVICOM for duty as Assistant General Manager, SERVICOM.

Others are Abia-Bassey Lilian Uduak (Mrs.), Assistant General Manager, Audit (Finance & Investment), to resume as Assistant General Manager, Audit (Policy & Compliance) under the GM Audit; Abdulkadir Muhammad Nurruddeen, Assistant General Manager, Employee & Labour Relations, to report to GM Administration as AGM Admin; Sidi Benjamin Swam (PN 6040) Assistant General Manager, Admin, to report to GM Human Resources as AGM Training & Manpower Development; Bawa Abdullahi Yahaya, Assistant General Manager SERVICOM, now Assistant General Manager, Audit (Finance & Investment) and Idowu Babatunde, Principal Manager, ICT HQ, to remain in ICT as Assistant General Manager, ICT (Network & Communication).

The memoir was copied to the Executive Director of Engineering & Technical Services, Executive Director of Finance & Administration and Executive Director of Marine & Operations for circulation and updates of record, adding that the posting was with immediate effect.

It explained: “Handing and taking over formalities should be completed not later than 12th April 2024.”