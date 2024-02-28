NPA procures patrol boats to secure ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has procured seven patrol boats to secure the nation’s seaports and channel. The Managing Director of the authority, Mr Mohammed BelloKoko, explained that the procurement of the security patrol boats was preceded by a robust needs assessment process undertaken by a highly experienced team drawn from the agency’s security and marine operations divisions and the vessel management department, who were painstaking and followed through with the product output specification including necessary sea trials. He added that event was another testament to NPA commitment to continuous improvement in the journey towards transforming its strategic intent of becoming the maritime logistics hub for sustainable Ports services in Africa.

Commissioning the boats, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, said that it would improve efficiency at Nigerian ports. He commended the management of the NPA for the initiative to strengthen safety in the maritime space, noting that security was very important and must be given the kind of attention it deserves. Oyetola said: “We cannot be talking about trying to reach the full potential of the Blue Economy without strengthening the security aspect of our ports. I am delighted to be here and very much believe we are going to have more of these boats. It is deliberate on the part of Mr. President to have created the Marine and Blue Economy ministry. “Blue economy had always been there, but not as structured as to generate the kind of revenue a maritime nation like Nigeria should be earning. So part of what we are trying to do is to first ensure maritime security. Secondly, we will be talking about automation of the ports to make them more efficient. Just two weeks ago, I received the report of the consultant of the Port Community System. Part of that is to drive efficiency at our ports.”