NPA Processes 4.04m Tonnes Of Exports Worth N5trn

Export volume of 4.04 million metric tonnes valued at N5 trillion ($3.23 billion) has been processed at the seaports by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) between January and June 2025.

The Managing Director of the authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, disclosed that Nigeria had recorded a record-breaking performance in non-oil exports in the first half of 2025.

According to him, under the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC)’s technical guidance, NPA’s Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) facilitated a 19.59 per cent year-on-year increase in export value, reaching US$3.225 billion in H1 2025.

The NPA management retreat titled “Repositioning the Nigerian Ports System for Sustainability” was held in Onne, Rivers State. The managing director noted that it focused on streamlining operations and enhancing customer service.

Dantsoho called on his team to double down on efficiency reforms that had powered the country’s non-oil export surge in 2025.

He commended NEPC for its pivotal role in driving export growth, noting that the journey toward excellence must continue.

Dantsoho explained: “We are proud of the excellent work being undertaken by the NEPC, as evident in the increased export numbers passing through our platforms.

“But we cannot rest on our laurels. We must commit to a continuous improvement paradigm of port operations and service delivery that places a high premium on sustainability.

“These are the drivers of global progress, and we cannot afford to be left behind. We owe posterity a duty to infuse sustainability paradigms into the way we do things.”

Dantsoho highlighted the importance of minimising environmental impact, promoting social responsibility, and ensuring long-term economic viability.