NPA Processes 300 Export Containers in 2 Days

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that 300 export containers have been processed in the last two days from its Export Processing Terminals (EPTs). The Managing Director of the authority, Mr. Mohammed Belllo-Koko, explained that it was an increase from 40 per cent in the past to 60 per cent.

He stressed that the setting up of the export processing terminals had become a sudden solution on how to process exports into the ports to meet the vessel quickly. He added: “We gave out licenses, which are supposed to bring in exports, sort them, process them, document them and seal the containers and send them straight to the vessel for the voyage.

“This has helped tremendously in increasing the export of Nigerian commodities, especially agro-produce. We have seen a tremendous reduction in wastage of agro-products that are mostly perishable. “Gradually, the exporters that had been exporting through other countries are beginning to bring in their cargo.

So, we are going round to ensure that the SOP we put in place is actually working, and where there is need for it to be adjusted, we will do that. “We have come up with a tariff that will be charged by the EPTs, which the terminal operators should not charge, and we are ensuring that exporters do not pay double tariffs or charges at any given time.”