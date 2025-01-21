NPA Pledges To Support NLNG On Gas Production, Exports

Share

As global gas demand is on the increase, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has pledged it would support Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited to provide the operational collaboration necessary to expand gas production in order to grow exports.

The Managing Director of the authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, who received the Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, Dr Phillip Mshelbila at NPA Headquarters in Lagos gave the assurance of unwavering support, noting that the company had played a key role in Nigeria’s economic development and export growth since inception.

Dantsoho said: “imbued by the mandate of the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola for the NPA to support the increased export orientation of the Federal Government, we assure you of our unwavering support.

“Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has played a key role in Nigeria’s economic development and export growth since inception. We will grow this partnership.”

Also, Mshelbila expressed Nigeria LNG’s appreciation for the NPA’s the continued support and solicited increased synergy as NLNG Limited is expanding its LNG production capacity to take advantage of increased global demand.

Nigeria’s attainment of trade surplus of 5.81 trillion naira (or 3.7 Billion USD) in third quarter of 2024 as reported by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) foreign trade alert was through exports predominantly consummated on the platforms of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Share

Please follow and like us: