NPA, PEBEC Collaborate To Reduce Cargo Dwell Time At Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) have collaborated to reduce cargo dwell time and improve vessel turnaround time in the nation’s seaports during a three-day high-level stakeholder engagement.

The stakeholder engagement, held at the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) in Apapa, titled “Achieving a 7-Day Cargo Dwell Time,” brought together stakeholders by the Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee (PCEC) under the Business Environment Enhancement Programme Accelerator (BEEPA) framework. It was hosted by the NPA towards streamlining port processes to bolster the ease of doing business.

An extensive “shadowing” exercise, where officials observed real-time vessel berthing and cargo clearance operations at both the Tin Can Island and Lagos Port complexes, was also conducted.

Speaking at the event, PEBEC’s Director General, Zahrah Mustapha, emphasised that the session was designed to move beyond identifying hurdles toward implementing long-overdue practical solutions.

The Director General added: “Nigeria loses significantly every day due to operational inefficiencies. These are not just numbers; they represent missed opportunities, jobs not created, and delayed economic growth. This reform is about resilience and unlocking the nation’s economic potential.”

Mustapha noted that the initiative integrates both government regulators and private sector stakeholders to ensure transparency and accountability, with the ultimate goal of reducing cargo dwell time and improving vessel turnaround time.

Also, the Managing Director of the NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, reiterated the authority’s commitment to supporting PEBEC’s mandates.

He highlighted that the NPA’s progress includes collaborating with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to deploy the Port Community System (PCS), which would serve as the digital backbone for the National Single Window (NSW), a move expected to eliminate manual bottlenecks and synchronise port operations.

He recalled that the NPA achieved a 100 per cent success rate in PEBEC reforms, ranking fifth among agencies in 2025 with an 84.2 per cent compliance rating.

Dantsoho noted: “The outcomes of this engagement are expected to be implemented within the coming months. By closing the operational gaps identified during the port inspections, the NPA and PEBEC aim to create a more competitive maritime environment that attracts investment and facilitates seamless trade.”