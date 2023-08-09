NPA, operator groan as 2,000 overtime containers rot at Onne Port

Lack of space caused by more than 2,000 overtime containers have affected terminal efficiency and land losses at the West African Container Terminal (WACT) and Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) as consignees abandoned their imports. According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the seaports have become burdened with lack of space and uncleared cargoes that linger indefinitely obstructing terminal operations and adversely impacting overall ports efficiency and national economy. The Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, explained at the Eastern Ports stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State that over stayed cargoes had hindered free movements of containers which had negatively affected the smooth operations at the terminals.

Last year, the port recorded over 31 per cent increase in cargo throughput in 2021 and has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. However, trouble started when Customs started the detention of containers after several appeal by NPA that the service should reduce incidence of container detention. Bello-Koko explaine that the development was contrary to the requirements of the Federal Government’s ease of doing business agenda and even against international best practices. He said: “We plead with the Nigeria Customs to please look into that because we saw a lot of containers at the gate, and it does not augur well for the rating of Nigerian ports.” However, the managing director stressed the need to evacuate overtime cargoes at the various seaports and terminals. Bello-Koko noted that the meeting was in continuation of the Joint Task Team Committee (JTTC) sensitisation exercise ongoing across the nation on the need to make the various seaports and terminals free of over time cargoes. Bello-Koko commended the Federal Government on the directive to decongest the seaports, explaining that the stakeholders’ engagement was a welcomed strategy.

Bello-Koko, who was represented at the event by the Ports Manager, Onne Ports Complex, Mr Stanley Magaji Yitnoe, stated that seaports were designed to be efficient transit points, facilitating swift movement of goods but regretted that due to various reasons and factors, the seaports had become burdened with uncleared cargoes that linger indefinitely obstructing terminal operations and adversely impacting overall ports efficiency and the national economy. Although, the Secretary General of the Association National Licensed Customs Agency (ANLCA), Onne Seaport chapter, Deacon Chinedu Ikenga, had said that one of the reasons for overtime cargoes was government’s policy inconsistency. He noted that policies had negatively affected the clearing of cargoes at the ports and terminals, stressing that the exchange rate had caused great setbacks to maritime business. Chinedu said some importers might decide to abandon their cargoes if the money they would spend in clearing the cargo is higher than what they intend to get.

Bello- Koko pleged the NPA unalloyed support and cooperation in the areas of resources, expertise to ensure a successful implementation of the deliberations insisting that together they could address the overtime containers challenges and bring about tangible improvements at the ports. The managing director also urged the stakeholders to seize the opportunity to pave the way for enhanced ports efficiency, economic growth and an environment that fosters seamless business transactions. The Permanent Secretary Ministry of transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani who was represented by Director of Maritime services Babatunde Sule said that the thrust of the event was to find out ways of decongesting the ports and terminals to create more space for other cargoes to come in and reduce the high cargo dwelling and ships turnaround time. Ajani maintained that for such to take place, there should be a collaborative efforts with Federal Ministry of Transport, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian shippers Council (NSC) and NPA, saying that stakeholders should be sensitised and their ideas bought on how to decongest the ports and terminals for the betterment of the stakeholders and the Nigerian economy.