NPA, NSE Partner On Marine, Blue Economy Growth

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) have agreed on technical partnership for sustainable growth of the nation’s marine and blue economy.

The President of NSE, Mrs Margaret Oguntala, explained the importance of engineering in the marine and blue economy sector to the Managing Director of the authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, during a courtesy visit in Marina. She said the marine and blue economy sector was the new way to go now.

However, Dantsoho said that 70 to 80 per cent of personnel and operations at the ports revolve around engineering and engineers. He assured that NPA would collaborate with the NSE to move Nigeria forward, while giving examples of countries, who made remarkable progress through partnership with its engineers.

The managing director also noted that the collaboration would be beneficial to the NPA as various arms of engineering professionals engaged in the services of the authority. Dantsoho stressed the importance of engineers’ exper- tise in technical services in the port operations and services.

Also, Oguntala used the occasion to invite the NPA boss and his team to the society’s forthcoming 2025 NSE Inter- national Conference in December, tagged “Engineering Innovation for a Sustainable Blue Economy”.

She said that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, was being expected at the event scheduled for December in Ibadan, urging NPA to sponsor the technical sessions for knowledge sharing about the marine and blue economy.

The president also offered NPA an opportunity for exhibition, while announcing the number of NPA engineers for nomination to serve on the conference planning committee. Oguntala explained: “We know your efforts in building the aquatic economy of Nigeria.

We do know that we cannot have that kind of conference without having you play a very vital and critical role. “We are not seeking sponsorship.

We are seeking your partnership because we expect that we should co-host that kind of conference with that kind of theme. “The marine and blue economy is the way to go now. It’s the future. And it’s a sector that is not open yet to many people who do not understand it.”