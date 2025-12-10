NPA, NIS Fault Shipping Group Over Rising Stowaway Incidents

Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has faulted the Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) over rising incidents of stowaway onboard vessels at the ports. The association had complained over persistent stowaway incidents, saying vessels recorded about 2,300 security infractions in 2025.

However, NPA security officer, Ikechukwu Igunna, said that the 2,300 figure was inaccurate, noting Apapa recorded about 10 cases in 2025.

Similarly, Nigeria Immigration Service, spokesman, Mr Akinola Akinlabi, disputed SAN’s figures and urged stakeholders to consult the International Maritime Bureau.

The Chairperson of the association, Mrs Boma Alabi, made the disclosure during a media briefing in Lagos, saying criminal elements still gained unauthorised access to ships despite payments to agencies meant to protect vessels at berths.

Alabi noted that 15 foreign shipping lines operate in Nigeria, each reporting two to three stowaway cases weekly. She noted: “As a result of stowaway cases, sanctions are imposed on shipping companies, and we bear the cost of repatriation.

“Each arrested stowaway attracts a $2,000 fine paid by the shipping company.” She argued that sanctions should be reviewed, insisting shipping firms are not responsible for such breaches. Alabi stressed that immigration collects the fines even though companies already pay agencies in dollars for vessel protection.

She said port delays also hurt manufacturers, as cargo due in a day often arrives after weeks, forcing some firms to close.

Alabi advised the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, to address the shortage of functional pilot cutters in Onne and other ports. She revealed that shipping lines sometimes hire private boats to support pilots due to the shortfall.

Also, the chairman criticised port health operations for delaying Free Pratique, especially at Lekki and Apapa ports. “As shipping lines invest in larger vessels, we need infrastructure support to optimise operations,” she said.

She added that the turning basin in Onne should be widened and more mooring men employed for efficiency.

Alabi said marine police sometimes order shipping lines to halt cargo release, urging strict adherence to proper channels. She called on government to reduce regulatory pressures to improve the ease of doing business.

Also, Alabi said Nigeria Customs clearing policies should be tested before rollout to prevent demurrage. She urged Customs to obtain court orders before auctioning overtime cargoes.

The chairman said that members complained that their cargoes were auctioned after exceeding the 30-day demurrage period, saying proper procedures would protect importers and prevent needless losses.