NPA, MTSL fret over shore pass restriction to seafarers

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Mission to Seafarers Lagos (MTSL) are worried over the refusal by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to issue shore pass ro seafarers coming in the seaports.

Although, the restrictions was initiated by the International Ship Facility Security (ISPS) code, however, the Mission to Seafarers Lagos (MTSL) said that it was unfair that seafarers would go to long voyages and be denied access from the ship to the shore.

It explained that the policy was as a result of some security code restrictions. The MTSL’s Assistant Chaplain and a Marine Engineer, Emmanuel Ilori, said that the mission was working with NPA and other relevant agencies to address the problem.

According to him, “it is a global issue but we are addressing it as an institution locally and we are already getting results. We are working with the Federal Government through the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA).

“Shore pass came in after the International Ship and Port Security (ISPS) code. The seafarers were actually shortchanged in its implementation in that regard. The issue is ongoing and I believe as Nigeria has shown intention of going for the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) council election in 2025, it will be part of the issues that will be discussed.

“It is just unfair that seafarers will go three to five voyages and you deny them access from the ship. You don’t do that to airline crew, they even give them priority to get out of the plane but that is not so with the seafarers.”

Ilori said that the MTS centre in Lagos was a secure environment with perimeter fencing, noting that it sought the collaboration of shipping agents to advise ship captains to allow its ship visiting team to go on board vessels and offer emotional and welfare support to seafarers on Nigerian waters.

He noted that the ship agents by nature of their job were the first and last set of people the ship captain meets when entrying and leaving a port, hence the need to collaborate with them.

The assistant chaplain added that this would facilitate seamless interaction with the seafarers on board vessels providing them with physical, emotional and other support services

He said: “If you look at our job what we do is to go to the ships. We need to know when the ships are coming and when the ships are leaving so that we can plan our services accordingly. So that’s why the shipping agents are very important. We have specially trained ship visitors to international standards and they operate in nearly over 200 ports that we operate.

“With the ship agents, we can work together to make the lives of seafarers better. This partnership is a significant one in the maritime sector. We have a centre here that is one of the best in the world and in compliance with the ISPS code. We need you so that we can demonstrate to the world that we can keep international seafarers safe and the bad story they hear about Nigeria can be dispelled.

“While we are talking to international agents to look at the restrictions of the ISPS code you (shipping agents) have the power to make the lives of seafarers better. We appeal to you to partner with us in the overall interest of the industry and the country.”

Also, the Chaplain of the Mission, Francis Bimbo Aduroja expressed delight at the visit just as he highlighted the role of the mission in bringing smiles to faces of seafarers. He sought cooperation of the shipping agents to allow the MTS ship visiting team access on board vessels and provide support services to seafarers.

Aduroja explained that the support services provided by the visiting team are without charges unlike other group who claim to offer support to seafarers at a cost. He explained: “We have a team of trained ship visitors and from time to time we go on board, meet and interact with the seafarers and ask about their well being because we all know what they go through when they are onboard vessels.

“Some of the agents on board have not been cooperating with us and it is not their fault to the best of our knowledge because we discover that we have some other people who claim to come on board to help seafarers and at the end of the day they are made to pay. But we are out there to give free of charge and not to take anything from them.”

The Secretary, Apapa Berthing Committee, Lucky Egbedor also explained that before the crew could leave the ship, immigration must issue a shore pass like a permit for the to come out, saying they didn’t need a passport that come with visas.

He said: “If the immigration today relax their shore pass policy, many crew will want to come ashore. If you go on board, sometimes you see crew with mental problem because they have been on board for a very long time with nobody to talk to and they are traumatised.”