NPA Moves To Remove Illegal Trucks From Port Access Road

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is to embark on removal of unauthorised trucks parked along the Wharf access road. The plans, it was gathered was initiated to ease congestion and restore order to Apapa’s traffic corridors. The authority added that the management would soon carry out a road audit to verify that only trucks with valid TDOs and legitimate port business are allowed to queue.

According to the Port Manager, Adebowale Lawal Ibrahim, there had been indiscriminate truck parking and shunting practices that have worsened gridlock around the port.

He explained that the trucks legally destined for the port were expected to queue on a single orderly line from the port gate to Area B, leaving one lane open for other road users, saying that the following issues were observed to be altering the above arrangement: some truck drivers bypass the queue, blocking access for others; vehicles not destined for the port join the line while waiting for Truck Delivery Orders (TDOs) or seeking jobs and that some trucks occupy both lanes, obstructing traffic flow into the port.

Ibrahim stressed that these practices had created unnecessary congestion and disrupt port operations Ibrahim explained: “We will ensure that trucks on the line are those meant for the port. Some are just waiting to source for TDOs, but they block the road.

This is where collaboration with NPA Police and LASTMA will be critical. “The audit will be conducted by the Nigerian Ports Authority in conjunction with the Police and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), who will help enforce compliance and drive unauthorized trucks off the road.

“The move is expected to reduce congestion along Wharf Road and improve access to the port, which has long been plagued by traffic bottlenecks caused by indiscriminate truck movements.” Recall that NPA has embarked on the Implementation of the installation of electronic barrier systems at all terminal access points within the Lagos Port Complex.

The authority said it was part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and improve traffic management within the port. The Managing Director of the authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho said that the initiative follows extensive consultations with key stakeholders aimed at addressing the persistent issue of unauthorised truck diversions, which have adversely impacted terminal efficiency, traffic flow, and overall port productivity.

To ensure seamless coordination and transparency in truck movements, NPA management noted that the electronic barriers had been fully integrated with the Eto Electronic Call-Up System, managed by Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Limited.

Dantsoho explained: “This integration guarantees that only trucks with valid Eto-issued call-up tickets are granted access to terminal facilities, thereby eliminating unauthorised entries and enhancing gate control operations.

We are pleased to announce that as of Monday, September 1, 2025, all terminals within the Lagos Port Complex would commence full live operations using the Integrated Electronic Barrier System. “For many years, gridlock has crippled trade, drained productivity and paralysed activities of port users, causing businesses to shut down due to losses in Apapa area.”

It was estimated that gridlock cost the economy over N20 billion daily because of lack of parking lots for vehicles as trucks had to spend as much as 10 days to cover a short distance of less than five kilometres to enter the port to drop off or take delivery of cargoes.