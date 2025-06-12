NPA Meets APMT, Shipping Lines To Tackle Port Congestion

Share

In a bid to decongest the Apapa Port and streamline the evacuation of empty containers, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has convened a crucial meeting with major shipping lines and APM Terminals (APMT).

The meeting, which was held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, aligns with the commitment of the NPA’s Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, to ensure efficient port operations and eliminate operational bottlenecks. It was organized at the instance of the Port Manager of the Lagos Port Complex, Mr. Adebowale Lawal.

According to the NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, the session brought together representatives of leading shipping companies, including Maersk Line, Hapag-Lloyd, Pacific International Lines (PIL), CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping, and APM Terminals.

Onyemekara stated that during the meeting, all shipping lines affirmed that they had functional holding bays, a prerequisite for license renewal by the NPA. They added that the NPA Headquarters Operations Team typically inspects these holding bays to verify capacity before such renewals. In response, the Port Management requested each shipping line to submit a comprehensive list detailing their holding bays, including locations and storage capacities. The management also emphasized the need to be directly involved in the examination of the holding bays in order to understand and anticipate potential operational issues.

Regarding the situation at APMT, Onyemekara said the shipping lines explained that the terminal’s management usually communicates available space (referred to as “free pools”) to guide the movement of containers. However, they attributed the recent congestion at the terminal to a simultaneous gate closure imposed on all shipping lines by APMT.

The terminal operator, in its defense, explained that the port had reached full capacity due to a surge in import and export volumes. APMT further stated that the delay in the evacuation of both imports and exports by the shipping lines significantly contributed to the congestion.

Following extensive deliberations, Onyemekara said all parties agreed on a series of resolutions to enhance operations at the port. APMT is expected to provide regular updates on yard stock levels to improve planning and coordination with the shipping lines. It was also agreed that the current gate closure notification process should be revised to include a five-day initial notice, a three-day reminder, and a one-day final notice to help shipping lines prepare in advance.

To create more space within the terminal, APMT committed to engaging off-dock terminals by transferring import containers out of the main facility. The NPA Port Management will also begin active participation in the inspection and assessment of holding bays to better manage capacity and address operational challenges.

Onyemekara noted that all parties acknowledged their responsibilities and stressed that better communication, timely notifications, and the strategic deployment of holding bays and bonded terminals are essential to alleviating the pressure on terminal operations.

Port Manager Adebowale Lawal emphasized the urgent need for greater collaboration among terminal operators, shipping lines, and the port authority to address growing congestion, particularly the accumulation of empty containers.

Meanwhile, in response to public concerns suggesting that APM Terminals Apapa was not receiving empty containers, the terminal operator clarified that the responsibility for the management and shipment of empty containers lies solely with the shipping lines, which own and control the containers.

