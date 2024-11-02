NPA MD, Dantsoho To Speak At NAGAFF Silver Jubilee Anniversary

Share

As preparations of the silver jubilee anniversary of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), get in top gear, there are strong indication at the weekend that the Managing Director/CEO Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has been selected to the Keynote Speaker at the event slated to hold in Lagos on November 16.

This was disclosed by the Deputy National President NAGAFF, Chief Afam Chukwuma, during a visit by the leadership of the freight forwarders’ body to Dantsoho at the NPA Headquarters, in Lagos.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Dantsoho said, “We have all it takes to make maritime the mainstay of the economy, and stakeholders like NAGAFF are key to our success”.

“We must fast track our growth and expansion to catch up with the fast pace of our population growth. This growth in capacity has to reflect in the ship side of the business and the cargo side.

“We are poised to surpass our current performance trajectory, and we will collaborate more seriously with NAGAFF in this regard,” Dantsoho said.

Share

Please follow and like us: