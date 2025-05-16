NPA Launches Port Roads Cleanup In Lagos

Share

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has embarked on a three-day full-scale clean-up and sensitisation operation at the Lagos port corridors at Tin Can Island Complex, Lagos Port Complex, Kirikiri Lighter Terminals I & II and the port environs.

The authority said on Friday it was collaborating with the Lagos State Government and relevant security agencies to clear the port corridor of congestion, eliminate security threats, and environmental hazards which have long plagued the Nigerian ports.

In a statement by its General Manager, Corporate and Strategy Communications, Ikechukwu Onyemekara the exercise tagged:

“NPA Security Clearance Operations 2025,” aims to tackle the various issues hindering smooth operations at the ports and pave the way for a better future of greater port efficiency, adding that the scope of the extensive clean-up operation covers all entry approaches to the Tin Can Island Complex, Lagos Port Complex, Kirikiri Lighter Terminals I & II and the port environs.

Onyemekara explained: “The goal is to clear out criminal elements, miscreants, hoodlums, shanties, kiosks, machinery, equipment, and containers that obstruct the free flow of traffic and pose a threat to the safety of personnel, cargo, and vessels.

“This initiative is also in line with the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS Code) measures developed by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to ensure the safety and security of ports worldwide.”

Flagging off the exercise, the Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho said that the ports access roads and environs were international corridors, and the gateway to the national economy we have a duty to enter into necessary collaborations to ensure sanity is maintained.

He said: “The operations will not only improve the safety and security of the ports, but also contribute to the economic growth of the nation. The congestion and delays caused by these issues have been a major hindrance to the efficient functioning of ports, affecting trade facilitation and ultimately, the nation’s GDP.”

Dantsoho, who was represented by the General Manager, Security at NPA, Mr. Anthony Edosomwan, at the flag-off of the three-day exercise, said to ensure the success of this clean-up operation, the NPA’s security division had previously carried out print and electronic media enlightenment campaigns to sensitise the public on the importance of the exercise.

“This is a crucial step in garnering support and cooperation from all stakeholders, including port users, traders, and residents in the surrounding areas.”

The managing director further said that the authority remains unwavering in its commitment to achieving environmental sustainability and maintaining a clear and safe port environment.

Dantsoho stressed: “Indeed, the negative impact of pollution and encroachment on the ports cannot be ignored. This clean-up operation is not only beneficial to the ports’ operations but also to the surrounding communities and the environment as a whole”

He noted that the NPA’s ‘Security Clearance Operations 2025’ was part of the broader initiative aimed at tackling congestion issues and pave the way for a more efficient and sustainable future for Nigeria’s ports, saying that by collaborating with relevant agencies and carrying out necessary awareness campaigns, the NPA is seeking public collaboration.

He urged stakeholders to support and cooperate with the clean-up operation for a safer, more secure, and environmentally-friendly port environment.

