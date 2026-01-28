New Telegraph

January 28, 2026
CHANGE OF NAME
NPA Lagos Polo: Stretford Hill Limited Sponsors Lagos Heritage Cup

Stretford Hill Limited, a fully integrated construction and infrastructure development company with a growing portfolio of complex urban and civil projects, has announced its sponsorship of the Lagos Heritage Cup at the 2026 Nigeria Polo Association (NPA) Lagos International Polo Tournament.

The tournament will take place from January 27 to February 15 at the Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi. The Lagos International Polo Tournament is one of Africa’s most established sporting events. It brings together business leaders, diplomats, corporate executives, and professional teams from Nigeria and abroad.

The Lagos Heritage Cup remains a central fixture of the tournament calendar, distinguished by its long-standing tradition of sportsmanship, heritage, and excellence. Commenting on the sponsorship, Engr. Lakunle Runsewe, Managing Director of Stretford Hill Limited, said: “Infrastructure is about legacy.

What we build today must serve communities and institutions long into the future. The Lagos Heritage Cup represents excellence sustained over time, discipline in execution, and respect for tradition. These principles guide how we approach our projects and our responsibility to society.”

Stretford Hill Limited continues to strengthen its technical capacity, project delivery systems, and safety standards in response to Nigeria’s growing demand for reliable, high-quality infrastructure.

The company provides engineering and construction services across building construction, civil works, and project management, with a focus on structured execution, regulatory compliance, and long-term asset performance.

