NPA Intensifies Elimination Of Export Bureaucracy

The challenges that made Nigerian exports uncompetitive in the international marketplace are being addressed by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) through the Export Process Terminals (EPTs), BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Nigerian ports, managed by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), are key maritime gateways, with major hubs including Lagos Port Complex (Apapa), Tin Can Island Port, Lekki Port, Calabar Port, Delta Port (Warri), and Rivers Port (Port Harcourt) and Onne Port Complex, alongside newer developments undergoing automation for efficiency.

In 2024, Nigerian ports witnessed a substantial increase in export volume, processing 12.35 billion kilogrammes of cargoes compared to 3.70 billion kilogrammes in 2023.

Also, the country’s export trade performance was impressive, with the total Cost Insurance Freight (CIF) value rising significantly to N136.65 trillion in 2024 from N42.77 trillion in 2023, marking a 219.5 per cent increase, following the NPA connectivity.

Simplification

In a bid to further strengthen the nation’s domestic economy, NPA recently established the Export Process Terminal (EPTs) to simplify the burdensome process of exporting Nigerian goods at the ports.

The EPTs were conceptualised to serve as a one-stop-shop for cargo consolidation, stuffing, documentation, packaging, certification and onward shipment through electronic call-up to the ports in quick turnaround time thus eliminating the duplications and bureaucratic overlaps that previously rendered Nigerian exports uncompetitive in the international marketplace.

Specifically, the authority’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, explained that to facilitate the port-hinterland connectivity and create pathways for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the export value chain, the EPTs had been structured to have a seamless handshake with the Domestic Export Warehouses (DEWs) in synergy with the Nigerian Exports Promotion Council (NEPC) as well as the inland dry ports.

Port connectivity

Similarly, the Managing Director of the authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, urged non-oil investors in Kano to take advantage of the improved port connectivity to drive their export cargoes to the world.

Speaking during NPA Special Day at the Kano International Trade Fair, the managing director reaffirmed NPA’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s non-oil export sector through streamlined port operations and improved port–hinterland connectivity, commending the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) for sustaining the fair’s reputation as a global business hub.

Furthermore, Dantsoho noted that Kano’s strategic position as a major commercial centre linking Nigeria to the northern hinterland and neighbouring landlocked countries presents enormous economic opportunities.

According to him, Kano’s rich agro-allied potential aligns with the NPA’s drive to connect local producers to international markets, particularly within the non-oil value chain.

Dantsoho highlighted several reforms introduced by the authority to enhance Nigeria’s export competitiveness, including the establishment EPTs designed as onestop facilities for consolidation, documentation, packaging, certification and onward movement of export goods to the ports.

He explained that the EPTs, developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and other partners, aim to eliminate bottlenecks that previously hindered the seamless export of Nigerian products by reducing duplication and bureaucratic delays.

To empower Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in line with the theme of this year’s fair, he said: “We are aggressively simplifying export procedures to ensure madein-Nigeria goods move through our ports as smoothly as possible. Our doors are always open for partnerships beyond this fair.”

Unified operations

Moreover, Dantsoho added that NPA had unified its various op

NPA had put measures in place to link value creators in the remotest part of the hinterland with the farthest clusters of demand anywhere on the globe

erational channels into a singular transaction gateway known as the Ports Community System (PCS), which lays the groundwork for the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW) designed to eliminates all forms of opacity and attendant delays associated with undue human interference.

In addition, he explained that the NSW was the global best practice for delivering the greatest value with the greatest ease by connecting all stakeholders in the trade value chain for seamless interaction at the push of a button, saying NPA had put measures in place to link value creators in the remotest part of the hinterland with the farthest clusters of demand anywhere on the globe.

In addition, at the Abuja International Trade Fair (ITF), the managing director also explained that the centrality of Abuja coupled with its rich agro-allied potentials was germane to strengthening the authority’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s efforts to grow non-oil revenue by connecting local value producers in the non-oil value chain to identified international clusters of demand or their goods.

According to him, the position of Abuja as the centre of the country is strategic to the NPA’s renewed trade facilitation focus that places a high premium on port-hinterland connectivity, which Abuja’s centrality accentuates, presents a seamless linkage with the comparative advantages inherent in all regions of the federation that can be harnessed to sustain growth in the volume and value of Nigeria’s exports.

Dantsoho explained that the position of Abuja as the centre of the country was strategic to the NPA’s renewed trade facilitation focus that places a high premium on port-hinterland connectivity, which Abuja’s centrality accentuates, presents a seamless linkage with the comparative advantages inherent in all regions of the federation that can be harnessed to sustain growth in the volume and value of Nigeria’s exports.

Digitalisation

Also he said that NPA was implementing a digital, collaborative, and all-encompassing platform connecting stakeholders, data, transactions, and initiatives to improve NPA’s digital footprint. Dantsoho added that all the nation’s seaports’ digital platforms allowed for paperless transactions, which minimises waste.

He stated that the nation’s seaports efficiency had contributed 19.6 per cent growth in non-oil exports in the first half of 2025, saying that NPA was using smart digitalisation to achieve lean and green operations.

Last line

The Federal Government shut assist NPA to aggressively pursue the full automation of all its processes and procedures through the Ports Community System (PCS) in order to make implementation of the National Single Window (NSW) easy.