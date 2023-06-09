NPA Inaugurate Port Control Towers For Smooth Navigation

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has commissioned an ultra modern communication and data-generating facilities to enhance smooth navigation, safety and security of ships into Lagos and Tin Can Island ports. The Managing Director of the authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said on Thursday that the control towers at Lagos and Tin Can Island ports would boost NPA capacity to collate, organise and distribute vessel data with relevant stakeholders in a consistent format.

He added that this was coming at a time the series of efforts geared towards having a Port Community System (PCS) necessary to make Nigerian ports more competitive and attractive to greater vessel traffic. Bello-Koko said: “The commissioning of control tower signposts our unwavering commitment towards improving operational efficiency through aggressive infrastructure and equipment renewal.

“The multiplicity of functions such as vessel traffic management, navigation assistance, advance visibility, safety and security, emergency besponse, communication, resource management and disaster risk nitigation among other crucial functions which a control tower enables are the reasons why we placed the equipping of this facility on top priority as management team.”

He noted that safety and security constitute critical operational preconditions were necessary for the actualisation of Nigeria strategic intent of becoming the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa. The managing director explained that this was why NPA placed high priority on putting in place a modern control tower in order enhance its domain awareness capability.

Bello-Koko said: “Given the decrepit and non-functional state we met this facility, the decision to invest so much towards making it the state-of-the-art and well equipped edifice was made taking cognisance of the need to equip our highly cherished and well trained marine talents with the right tools and comfort required to deliver efficient services to our stakeholders.

“Sustainably providing efficient port service in safe, secure, and customer friendly environment requires that we ensure and assure that we are up to date in terms of skill and equipment, and I will like to assure that beyond this commissioning today, we are resolved to continually equip and re-equip this facility whilst training and retraining its users to be best-in-class.

It would be pertinent to mention that we are in partnership with the Nigerian Navy, to have our signal stations rehabilitated, re-equipped and located near the naval base for improved communication.” Also, he added that NPA was in partnership with NLNG Ship Management Limited to provide VTS that would ensure improved operational efficiency.

Bello-Koko stressed that in keeping with the resolve to deepen synergy with sister agencies, NPA had constructed a building facility to provide operational comfort for government agencies that operate within the 0ort for both Tin Can and Apapa.

According to him, a lot of hard work was put to make the project a reality, commending the marine and operations directorate, engineering, training, facilities management and all other departments, who partnered with them to actualise this remarkable feat.