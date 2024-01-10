NPA handles 120,000 TEUs at Lagos Port as exports hit N15.7trn

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has processed about 120,000 Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of exports in the last two years at nation’s seaports. Findings from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that about N5.79 trillion exports were processed in Lagos port alone by the Nigeria Customs Service in 2022, while N9.9 trillion export exited the port in Q3 of 2023, leading to a total of N15.7 trillion non-oil exports in 21 months.

The authority explained that 70,000 TEUs of exports left the seaports in 2023, while 50,000 units of export cargo were handled in 2022. The authority’s Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Mr. Charles Bamidele Okaga, said in Lagos that the port handled 8,000 export cargoes by rail as against the 5,000 which the port handled in 2022. Also, he said that the port received 10,000 export containers by barge as against 8,309 in 2023 and 2022 respectively, adding that the port was better positioned to support international trade. He noted: “TEUs of exports increased by 20,000 in 2023. This was achieved because of the robust collaboration with stakeholders, government agents and the Nigeria Customs Service. The collaboration we have is on how to speed up the movement of export with shipping lines.” Okaga added that the port was better positioned now to support international trade within and outside Africa, stressing that the management of NPA was collaborating with sister government agencies and private sector operators to ensure the port meets users needs. The port manager added that export was a very critical element of the national economy, particularly with the government’s agenda of diversification of the economy to non-oil exports, noting that Nigeria’s largest port complex was ready to participate and contribute in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to him, the management of NPA has put measures in place to remove all difficulties associated with import and export through the port including removing human element challenges facing the electronic call up system for trucks entering the port complex. The port manager explained that the port utilised intermodal means to convey goods either by road, rail or barges and serves as a one stop area of transit for foreign trade. It would be recalled that Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lilypond Export Command said that it facilitated 12, 438 Export containers valued at N393.98 billion ($518.69 million) between January and September 2023. The command noted that 6,524 × 20-foot containers and 5,914 × 40-foot containers were processed in the period. The Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya explained that agricultural produce such as cocoa, cashew, soya, ginger, hibiscus flower(zobo leaves), cotton, sesame seeds, etc., locally manufactured goods like cigarettes, cosmetic items, beverages and solid minerals such as Aluminium, copper, magnesium, lithium and Zinc were processed. Odusanya defined NCS procedures in facilitating export trade as a one-stop shop for export business. He added: “The current government policy in Nigeria requires zero duty payment for export. Exporters don’t pay export duties, except on special occasions, where goods that were otherwise imported and are being re-exported, they pay 2.5 per cent levy on the current value of the goods with the government’s permission.” Meanwhile, stakeholders within the export terminal maintained that processing their documents with Customs was an efficient one but suggested more manpower from other government agencies stationed at the export terminal to ease their clearance processes.

According to Augustine Umunnakwe, the Maritime Union Chairman, Lilypond export terminal-Unit, “Customs Officers are efficient in terms of their work, but where we have challenges with shipping companies because of less manpower attending to us. “Another thing is that, though government agencies are doing their work, in terms of clearance, their representatives should be stationed here to make the work more efficient.”