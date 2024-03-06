NPA Generates N862bn From Seaports

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has generated N862 billion between January 2022 and December 2023.

The authority explained that the implementation of performance improvement measures resulted in unprecedented revenue generation and remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the federation, noting that the revenues steadily grew from N361 billion in 2022 to N501 billion as of December 2023.

Also, the authority remitted N131.2 billion to the coffers of the Federal Government in 2023.

The remittances increased from N93.4 billion in 2022 to N131.2 billion by year-end 2023.

In a document, entitled: ”Consolidation of superior performance at the Nigerian Ports Authority 2023- A synopsis of the Authority’s Performance Improvement 2022-2023,” the management explained that despite global economic headwinds that characterised the year 2023, the Managing Director, Mohammed Bello Koko, I succeeded in leapfrogging Nigeria’s foremost trade facilitation platform to surpass its sterling performance of the year 2022.

Also, the document captured taxes paid to the Federal Government, which grew at various times in the period under review totaling the sum of $77.7 million and N17.6 billion respectively.

The authority disclosed that it contributed to the deepening of Nigeria’s balance of trade through the promotion of exports especially non-oiI exports in response to the national exigency of strengthening the naira.

It said: “In order to create new businesses and promote multi-modalism in line with global best practice as prescribed by the International Association for Ports and Harbours (IAPH), NPA initiated barge operations services which, apart from reducing pressure on the roads, had grown into a N2 billion annual generation business both from direct investment and accompanying externalities.

“Movement of cargo by barge has greatly enhanced port-hinterland connectivity as evidenced by the meteoric rise in numbers from a total of 80,244 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2022, which by 2023 had grown to 118,046 TEUs. The NPA during the period under review licensed ten (10) Export Processing Terminals to facilitate exports at Nigerian Sea Ports.

“This move which provided a one-stop shop for export processing where quality control, cargo assessment and statutory checks by all government agencies were carried out was geared towards eliminating all bureaucracy and attendant delays that hitherto undermined the competitiveness of Nigerian exports in the International marketplace place.”