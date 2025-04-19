NPA Gears Up For 24-Hour Port Service 

Share

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is intensifying efforts to modernize and expand 24-hour operations across all of Nigeria’s seaports, with the aim of aligning with international best practices and strengthening Nigeria’s competitiveness in global maritime trade.

Key port services, including pilotage, marine operations, vessel traffic management, and exit gate access, are already operating around the clock at major hubs like the Lagos Ports Complex and Tin Can Island Port.

These continuous operations are supported by rotational shifts for pilots and marine crews, as well as digital systems such as automated billing and the Eto electronic call-up system, which streamlines truck scheduling and cargo movement.

Speaking at the Journal Nigeria’s fifth port industry town hall meeting held recently in Lagos, Abubakar Dantsoho, Managing Director of NPA, emphasized that the authority is also advancing the implementation of a Port Community System (PCS).

This unified digital platform is designed to integrate all port stakeholders for seamless data exchange and real-time process visibility. When fully deployed, the PCS is expected to further enhance the efficiency of 24-hour operations.

Dantsoho, who was represented by Lawal Ibrahim, Port Manager of Lagos Ports Complex (LPC), noted that while significant progress has been made, full 24-hour operations across all Nigerian ports face challenges, particularly related to security concerns at night and the need for improved infrastructure such as adequate lighting at key access points.

“The NPA is collaborating closely with the Nigerian Navy, NIMASA, and the police to strengthen maritime security and ensure safe movement for port officials and truckers,” he stated.

Dantsoho reaffirmed that the NPA continues to play a crucial role in facilitating maritime trade in Nigeria. To align with global best practices and enhance national competitiveness, the NPA is committed to making its operations efficient, responsive, and technology-driven.

Earlier, Ismail Aniemu, the publisher of Journal Nigeria, stressed the importance of Nigerian seaports operating 24 hours a day.

He noted that with government commitment to infrastructure development, Nigeria’s seaports could become the hub of shipping activities in the sub-region.

