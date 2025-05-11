NPA Faults Corruption Allegations Over Warri Escravos Channel Contract

Share

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has debunked allegations of corruption in the award of the dredging contract for the Warri Escravos Channel, insisting that due process was followed in accordance with the Procurement Act, 2007.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the authority said the contract was awarded as part of emergency procurement procedures to address the increasing siltation of the channel, which posed a risk of grounding vessels and potential loss of major investments.

Reacting to reports published by some online platforms alleging multi-billion-naira corruption within the agency, NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, described the claims as false and baseless.

He explained that the NPA’s budget and expenditure are strictly supervised by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Budget Office of the Federation, and the National Assembly, making any claim of misappropriation implausible.

Onyemekara noted that procurement of marine crafts such as tugboats and pilot cutters followed the provisions of the Procurement Act.

He said the process was initiated in response to the federal policy of selling crude oil in naira to domestic refiners, which necessitated robust offshore operations.

Addressing claims about the withholding of documents for over a year, the spokesman said such assertions contradict extant civil service rules that regulate document processing timelines.

He also refuted allegations regarding transactions at the NPA’s London office, stating that no such dealings, as speculated, took place.

“The reported increase in revenue for 2024 is attributable to exchange rate gains, as NPA’s charges are denominated in foreign currency in line with global maritime practices,” he added.

He further clarified that staff promotions, including the appointment of Assistant General Managers and General Managers, were conducted to address stagnation in the workforce and followed due process under the authority’s approved conditions of service.

Onyemekara stated that the revocation or modification of third-party contractual agreements adhered to existing laws and mutual contractual terms.

He dismissed the allegation that staff morale is at “rock bottom,” asserting that, on the contrary, morale is high following the resolution of promotion backlogs and recent successful promotion examinations.

“The management has received commendations from the two in-house labour unions, which contradicts the claim of low morale,” he noted.

To improve port efficiency and throughput, Onyemekara said the NPA recently secured Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval for the commencement of the Port Modernisation Programme.

He also confirmed that the authority has advanced the implementation of the Port Community System (PCS) as part of the Federal Government’s National Single Window (NSW) project.

The NPA urged media organisations to verify information with the authority before publication, emphasizing that its doors remain open for constructive engagement and clarification.

The Abubakar Dantsoho-led management reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of Nigerian ports through infrastructure and equipment upgrades, and the ongoing automation of port operations.

