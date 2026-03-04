NPA: Export-Led Trade Expansion Signals Progress In FG’s Economic Diversification

The 2025 Operational Performance Report released by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has revealed that Nigeria’s maritime sector recorded a historic surge in activity in 2025, driven by increased cargo throughput, rising container traffic, and a growing export footprint.

The development is said to have underscored Federal Government’s commitment to economic diversification. The report revealed that total cargo throughput surged by 24.8 per cent rising from approximately 103.6 million metric tons in 2024 to over 129.3 million metric tons in 2025.

According to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, the growth is one of the most significant annual increases in Nigeria’s maritime history, noting that the milestone strengthens the country’s position as a more competitive and strategic player in regional and global trade.

The report revealed that imports continued to dominate overall cargo traffic, and also highlighted a steady rise in outward trade, with exports accounting for 39.0 percent of total cargo throughput.

Inward traffic represented 59.2 per cent, and transshipment contributed 1.8 per cent. Analysts view the growth in export volumes as a direct validation of the Federal Government’s economic diversification initiatives, aimed at reducing dependence on crude oil and promoting non-oil sector exports.

Containerized cargo, a key indicator of export trade activity, grew significantly. Total container traffic increased by 25.7 per cent, surpassing 2.1 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs). Of this, export containers grew by 3.1 per cent, while import-laden containers surged by 32.8 per cent.

The report also noted a remarkable 205.8 per cent increase in transshipment containers, signaling Nigeria’s emergence as a pivotal regional logistics and trade hub. The report identified Lekki Port as the leading port in Nigeria, handling 40.6 percent of the nation’s total cargo throughput. Onne Port followed with 19.1 per cent, and Apapa Port handled 16.7 per cent.

In addition to volume, Lekki Port attracted the largest vessels, with an average Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 55,712, slightly higher than Onne Port at 53,022 GRT. Apapa and Tin Can Island Port received ships averaging 33,251 GRT and 36,909 GRT, respectively, while Delta Ports handled vessels averaging 17,414 GRT.

The report underscores a structural shift in vessel traffic: although Tin Can Island Port recorded the highest frequency of ship arrivals accounting for 22.7 per cent of total ship calls Lekki and Onne are increasingly receiving the industry’s “heavyweight” vessels, enhancing Nigeria’s capacity to handle larger, more valuable cargoes.

Overall, total ship calls rose by nearly 12 per cent to 4,477 vessels, reflecting broad-based growth across all operational metrics. Liquid bulk cargo, including fuel and chemicals, remained the dominant commodity at 54.7 per cent, while containerized cargo accounted for 24 per cent.

Analysts note that the increasing size and sophistication of vessel traffic, coupled with container growth, points to a maritime sector gradually aligning with global shipping standards. The report also highlights the rising importance of transshipment cargo, particularly for containerized goods destined for other West and Central African ports.

The 205.8 per cent surge in transshipment containers positions Nigeria as a strategic regional hub, attracting international shipping lines and increasing revenue for the Nigerian Ports Authority. The 2025 NPA Operational Performance Report signals a transformative phase in Nigeria’s maritime industry.

Export-led growth, rising container traffic, and the strategic role of Lekki Port illustrate that the nation is not only handling more cargo but is also diversifying the type of goods moving through its ports. “This is a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s trade ecosystem,” maritime analysts said.

“The growth in exports and transshipment reflects the success of policy reforms aimed at reducing reliance on oil revenues, while enhancing the competitiveness of Nigerian ports in regional trade,” they added.