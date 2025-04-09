NPA Encourages Exporters, Investors With Simplified Trade Platforms

Share

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has urged exporters and investors to take advantage of its newly introduced trade systems aimed at eliminating longstanding barriers that have hindered export activities.

Speaking at the 36th Enugu International Trade Fair (EITF), the Managing Director of the Authority, Abubakar Dantsoho, said the NPA had developed simplified export platforms, including dedicated Export Processing Terminals (EPTs), to facilitate the seamless movement of Nigerian goods from the hinterlands to international markets.

Dantsoho noted that the authority is prioritising digitalisation to eliminate human interference, which often compromises transparency and causes delays in export operations.

He said the EPTs were created as a one-stop solution for exporters, offering services such as cargo consolidation, packaging, certification, documentation, and electronic call-up to the ports thus eliminating layers of bureaucracy that previously discouraged trade.

He explained: “To facilitate port-hinterland connectivity and create pathways for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to plug into the export value chain, the EPTs are to be linked with Domestic Export Warehouses (DEWs) in collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and other key partners.”

According to him, the initiative is in line with efforts to reduce the cost of doing business, in alignment with the theme of 2025 fair: “Developing Nigeria’s Industrial Sector and SMEs for Economic Advancement and Global Recognition.”

Among the key measures introduced is the deployment of the Ports Community System (PCS), which will serve as a launchpad for the National Single Window (NSW) platform.

The NSW aims to unify all stakeholders within the trade ecosystem, allowing for seamless interaction and coordination.

Dantsoho encouraged participants at the fair to visit the NPA pavilion to explore available opportunities and engage with the authority’s business development team.

He added that additional resources were accessible through the agency’s online portal.

He also commended the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (ECCIMA) for its dedication in sustaining the trade fair tradition, noting that Enugu’s strategic location as a gateway to the South-East positions it as a vital corridor for boosting Nigeria’s export capacity.

