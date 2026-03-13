NPA ED Extols Osun Journalists For Upholding Democratic Values

…Says Oyebamiji will deliver good welfare to newsmen if elected

…renovates NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel

The Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Engr. Olalekan Badmus has commended journalists in Osun State for their commitment to upholding democratic values and promoting responsible reportage.

Badmus, who facilitated the repainting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), Correspondents’ Chapel, Osogbo, as part of his efforts to strengthen the media’s operational capacity, at the weekend, noted that newsmen in the state embrace professionalism even in the face of threats.

He described the media as a critical pillar of democracy, whose role in promoting accountability, transparency, and informed public discourse cannot be overstated.

“Journalists, especially the Correspondents in Osun State, have consistently demonstrated professionalism and responsibility in the discharge of their duties, contributing meaningfully to good governance and socio-economic development.

“At the height of the misinformation by the Osun State Government over the Local Government crisis, journalists stood firm and maintained dignity. They reported all sides without bias till the apex court affirmed the All Progressives Congress(APC) members as the authentic executives.”

“I want to assure journalists that by the grace of God, when our candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji(AMBO) emerges as the governor of Osun State, he will address more yearnings of the press because he will practice inclusive government. He will make newsmen indeed the fourth estate of the realm.

“A few weeks ago, AMBO won media friendly award as the Chief Executive Officer of NIWA. He will replicate the same when he emerges as the Governor. I urge you to use your professional skills to support his agenda for Osun state.”

Speaking about the renovation, Badmus explained, “Investing in journalism infrastructure is an investment in democracy and national development.

As we are approaching the 2026 Osun guber election, journalists should continue to uphold the ethics of their profession, avoid sensationalism, and remain steadfast in reporting facts in the interest of the public.”

Responding on behalf of members, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Shina Abubakar, lauded the gesture, describing it as timely and impactful.

He said, “We are Oliver Twist. To further make the operation of members more seamless, we need solar inverters, laptops and internet facilities.”

He equally demanded that “We are working towards having our own secretariat building around Ola-Iya in Osogbo. We have been on it for years, but we need well-meaning Nigerians who have the capacity to partner with the union for the dream to come to fruition.

“This will further boost our morale, make us train and encourage younger generations into the profession.”