NPA Deploys Electronic Barrier To Unauthorised Trucks At Port

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has embarked on the Implementation of the installation of electronic barrier systems at all terminal access points within the Lagos Port Complex.

The authority said it was part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and improve traffic management within the port.

The Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, said that the initiative follows extensive consultations with key stakeholders aimed at addressing the persistent issue of unauthorised truck diversions, which have adversely impacted terminal efficiency, traffic flow, and overall port productivity.

To ensure seamless coordination and transparency in truck movements, NPA management noted that the electronic barriers had been fully integrated with the Eto Electronic Call-Up System, managed by Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Limited.

Dantsoho explained: “This integration guarantees that only trucks with valid Eto-issued call-up tickets are granted access to terminal facilities, thereby eliminating unauthorised entries and enhancing gate control operations. We are pleased to announce that as of Monday, 1st September 2025, all terminals within the Lagos Port Complex will commence full live operations using the Integrated Electronic Barrier System.

“This milestone represents a significant advancement in the authority’s drive for enhanced automation and modernisation of port infrastructure in

Nigeria and reflects the authority’s commitment to: Supporting the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business Agenda, Promoting transparency and accountability, Enhancing Port operational efficiency, and Strengthening truck traffic management.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders throughout the processes preceding this development and remains committed to deploying innovative solutions that improve service delivery and foster a more efficient, secure, and business-friendly port environment, strengthening its vision of becoming the hub for maritime logistics and sustainable port services in Africa.”