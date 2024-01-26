NPA, Customs Reduce Cargo Dwell Time, Ship Turnaround At Port

Cargo dwell time and ship waiting time have been reduced at the seaport due to collaboration between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

It was learnt that the joint efforts of the agencies have also reduced congestion at the ports.

The Managing Director of NPA, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko explained on Friday during the International Customs Day 2024 with the theme:

“Engaging Traditional & New Partners with Purpose, ” held at NCS Training School, Ikeja that the port had started recording gains from the renewed collaboration with Customs.

Bello Koko, who received a merit award from the World Customs Organisation ( WCO) on the occasion for rendering exceptional service to the international Customs community, stressed that the collaboration also gave a fillip to NPA commitment to the deployment of the Port Community System (PCS), which the authority had propelled to the final phase of consultancy under the technical guidance of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

He said: “The PCS is germane to promoting efficiency and making our ports competitive as it lays the groundwork for the National Single Window.

Our commitment to positioning the Lekki Deep Seaport as a transhipment hub to service the maritime needs of our landlocked neighbours will also benefit greatly from this collaboration.

“This alignment of vision between NPA and Nigeria Customs Service portends great fortune for trade facilitation and national prosperity. Maximising the opportunities inherent in our littoral assets as a maritime nation rests heavily on this collaboration.”

He commended the Customs Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi and his team for the new direction and assured everyone of our unwavering commitment at NPA to this noble objective.

Meanwhile, the award given to Bello-Koko was signed by the Secretary General of WCO, Mr Ian Saunders and presented to Mohammed Bello Koko by the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola CON assisted by Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi MFR on Friday 26th January 2024.