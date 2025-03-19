NPA, Customs’ MoU Boosts Export To N338bn

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) processed export cargoes valued at N338 billion ($225 million) in February 2025, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the service and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

It was learnt that the collapse of all the export terminals in Lagos ports into a consolidated export terminal at the Lilypond Port has boosted export of goods in the country as the terminal processed the sum of $1.9 billion in 2024.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Lilypond Export Command, Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya, said in Lagos that processing exports at the dedicated Lilypond Port had improved significantly, reducing processing time to a few hours.

He added that more than 70 per cent of exports passing through the Lagos ports were processed at Lilypond Export Terminal.

Recall that the Lilypond export processing terminal came into existence in 2024 from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

However, Odusanya complained at the Maritime Reporters’ Association of Nigeria (MARAN) that transferring export containers to Apapa Port had become a challenge recently, as priority is placed on exiting import containers out of the port.

He bemoaned that accessing the Export Processing Terminal (EPT), especially in Apapa Port, was being delayed due to traffic gridlock on the internal port access road.

However, Odusanya assured that the NPA and APM Terminals were working to improve on the port internal traffic.

He added: “The NPA has contributed significantly to export facilitation by creating the Electronic Call-up System (ETO) and EPTs at the ports, but the internal port access roads would need more attention to clear up for seamless movement of export containers into the ports for outward shipping.”

In 2022, the service and the NPA reached an agreement to make the Lilypond Port an export processing port as part of the country’s deliberate plans to improve exportation of nonoil products.

The Comptroller explained hat due to the presence of all the relevant agencies in the export port, processing of export goods have become very fast and seamless, leading to processing of about $2 billion worth of exports from the port between July and December 2024.

He said: “Since after the MoU between Customs and NPA to streamline export to Lilypond Command in July 2024 and the command became the only command processing sea bound export, we processed about $2 billion in that period Between and December, 2024.

“In February, 2025, we processed $225 million. This achievement is made possible by collaboration with other government agencies and port stakeholders.

“We now have the DSS, NDLEA, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the quarantine service dedicated to export at Lilypond Port. , with synergy with these sister agencies, export goods treated at Lilypond port are not stopped by any other agency on its way to Apapa or Tincan port.

Such export will only be checked by Lilypond Customs officers at the port gate and not necessarily to open the container, except there is a security alert.”

He noted that the NPA and the terminal operators would not allow the ugly port access road situation in Apapa in the past to return.

According to him, “if you go to Lilypond now, you will see many containers there, but the problem is not with processing of the exports in Lilypond, but the logistics aspect of moving the containers to the ports.

“Sometimes, even when you have obtained your ETO, you won’t be able to access the port. You see the trucks lined up on the road with export containers on them.

We have to work on this so that we don’t return to what it was before. We have to keep working hard to maintain the sanity on the port road.”

