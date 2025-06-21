NPA Curbs Fire Outbreak From Cargo Ship At Lagos Port

Share

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has averted a major disaster after successfully containing a fire outbreak on a cargo vessel at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

According to the NPA, the incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. on Friday when a ship laden with compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks, wooden products, tyres, and other highly combustible items caught fire.

In a statement, the General Manager of Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, said the NPA’s Marine Division promptly activated its emergency response mechanism following an alert, preventing what could have led to massive investment losses at one of the port terminals.

He explained that the NPA’s fire service department swiftly deployed state-of-the-art firefighting equipment, while NPA tugboats tackled the blaze from the seaside. On land, NPA firefighters, in collaboration with the terminal’s fire team, the Dangote Group Fire Team, and the Lagos State Fire Service, successfully brought the fire under control.

“The Authority appreciates the support of the Dangote Group Fire Team and the Lagos State Fire Service for their collaborative efforts,” Onyemekara said.

He further assured stakeholders that the situation has been fully contained and reiterated the NPA’s unwavering commitment to safety and continuous improvement in emergency preparedness.

