NPA Boss, UAE’s Abu Dhabi Ports Parley On Infrastructure, Logistics In Africa

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, will today join Mohamed Almenhali, Regional CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, to discuss “Infrastructure and Logistics for Africa’s Next Phase of Trade”.

A statement by Ikechukwu Onyemekara, NPA’s General Manager, Corporate Affair said the panel discussion is part of the “Investopia Global Lagos” at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

He said the session will explore enhancements to ports, trade corridors, and digital infrastructure to position Nigeria as West Africa’s leading trade gateway, leveraging UAE expertise to build resilient, future-ready maritime systems.

“This landmark UAE-Nigeria co-hosted gathering unites top government officials, investors, and industry leaders to strengthen bilateral ties and drive investments in infrastructure, logistics, energy transitions, financial systems, and secure supply chains—key pillars for Africa’s sustainable economic growth”, the statement stated.

According to Onyemekara, the event builds directly on the momentum from President Bola Tinubu’s recent high-level visit to the UAE in mid-January 2026, where he participated in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026).

“During the visit, Nigeria and the UAE signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to deepen cooperation in renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, and digital trade.

“On the sidelines, President Tinubu announced that Nigeria would co-host Investopia in Lagos this February, aimed at attracting global investors and translating bilateral commitments into tangible opportunities.

“The event features distinguished speakers and leaders, including: Dr Jean Fares, CEO, Investopia; H.E. Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Republic of Nigeria; H.E. Mohamed H. Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment & Executive Chairman of Lunate; Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, CEO & Managing Director, FIRST E&P; Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO, Africa Finance Corporation; Femi Otedola, Chairman, First HoldCo, and many more from the energy, finance, and investment sectors.

“NPA remains committed to advancing efficient, competitive, and sustainable port operations that support national trade growth and regional integration.

“We look forward to fruitful discussions and partnerships that will unlock new opportunities for Nigeria and Africa, following through on the strategic agreements from President Tinubu’s UAE engagement”.