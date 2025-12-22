NPA Boss Advocates Grassroots Sports For Youth, Community Devt

The Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Engineer Olalekan Badmus, popularly called Omo Oloore, has underscored the importance of grassroots sports development as a vital tool for youth empowerment, unity and talent discovery.

Badmus made this known on Monday at the annual Olayinwola Football Competition, held at Ile-Ishana, Baruwa, Ogo Oluwa area, Osogbo, Osun State, where he praised the organisers for using sports to foster peaceful coexistence among people of diverse backgrounds and political affiliations.

According to him, football remains a powerful platform that promotes endurance, discipline and togetherness within communities.

“We should always encourage sports in all ways possible. This competition has brought together people from different categories, irrespective of political parties. Beyond unity, we have also seen endurance and commitment among the players,” Badmus said.

Congratulating the SRJ Football Club for emerging champions of the tournament, the NPA Executive Director described the competition as one that should be sustained and replicated across local communities.

He also applauded Gangaria FC and Olayiwola FC for clinching second and third positions, respectively, noting that their performances reflected the growing football potential among youths in the area.

Badmus revealed that the APC governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, was represented at the event and donated generously in support of the tournament, a gesture he said demonstrated commitment to grassroots sports development.

He further expressed optimism about the future of sports in Osun, stating that if Oyebamiji emerges victorious in the upcoming August 8, 2026, Gubernatorial election, efforts would be made to “bring the lost glory of sports back to life in Osun State”.

Reaffirming his personal support for youth-focused sporting initiatives, Badmus disclosed that he had attended and supported other football competitions prior to the Ile-Isana event.

“The best way to harness the talents of our youth is to encourage them. I congratulate all the teams and urge them to continue to excel in their chosen paths,” he added.

At the end of the competition, SRJ FC emerged winners, Gangaria FC took second, while Olayiwola FC claimed the third position.

An Osun-based media practitioner, Adeniyi Ademola, emerged as the new chairman of Olayiwola Football Club with a promise to discharge his duties tremendously wel,l just as he vowed to take the football club to greater heights.