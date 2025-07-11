The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has been honoured by the Public Accounts Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives for its unwavering commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and audit compliance.

The special recognition was conferred during the National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Governance held in Abuja; a high-level forum that convened lawmakers, anti-graft agencies, civil society groups, and public finance experts to explore strategies for strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal architecture.

In their remarks, the leadership of the two committees led by Senator Ahmed Wadada and Hon. Bamidele Salam praised the NPA for maintaining high standards of financial reporting and for demonstrating consistent support for public accountability processes.

They described the award as a symbol of institutional integrity, noting that the NPA stood out for its proactive audit compliance and strategic backing of the conference.

“The Authority’s contributions were pivotal in making this policy dialogue a reality,” the Committees noted, adding that the NPA’s transparency efforts have become a benchmark in the public sector.

The Managing Director of the NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantosho, received the award on behalf of the agency, affirming its commitment to deepening reforms and entrenching openness in its operations.

He was represented by the Executive Director Finance and Administration, Vivian Edet, who received the award on behalf of the Authority.