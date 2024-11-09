NPA, APM Terminals Halt Fire Outbreak At Lagos Port

Share

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and APM Terminals at the weekend contained a fire outbreak on a crane at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa.

The terminal operator said in a statement on Saturday that there were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the fire, adding that the incident did not disrupt operations at the port.

It noted: “We extend our sincere gratitude to the NPA Management and NPA Fire Service for their prompt assistance in managing the situation.

“We are pleased to confirm that all personnel are safe, with no injuries or fatalities reported.

“The safety of our employees, partners, and the surrounding community is our top priority, and we are proud that our stringent safety measures played a critical role in preventing any harm.

“Operations at the terminal have not been disrupted, and we continue to operate as usual.”

It said a thorough investigation was being conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

“We appreciate the support and understanding of our stakeholders during this time and remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational excellence,” it added.

Share

Please follow and like us: