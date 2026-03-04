NPA 2025 Report: Export Growth, Container Surge Signal Nigeria’s Trade Rebound

Nigeria’s seaports recorded their strongest operational performance in recent years in 2025, with cargo throughput, container traffic and export volumes rising sharply, a development industry observers say reflects tangible progress in the Federal Government’s economic diversification drive.

According to the 2025 Operational Performance Report released by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), total cargo throughput jumped by 24.8 per cent, climbing from 103.6 million metric tonnes in 2024 to 129.3 million metric tonnes in 2025, one of the most significant annual increases in the nation’s maritime history.

The Managing Director of the NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, described the growth as a defining milestone for the sector, noting that the expansion strengthens Nigeria’s position as a competitive player in regional and global trade corridors.

Exports Gain Ground

Although imports still account for the larger share of cargo volumes, the structure of trade is gradually shifting.

Exports contributed 39.0 per cent of total cargo throughput, while inward cargo represented 59.2 per cent. Transhipment made up 1.8 per cent of total volumes.

Maritime analysts interpret the steady rise in export volumes as a validation of federal policy efforts aimed at reducing dependence on crude oil and promoting non-oil exports through port reforms and trade facilitation initiatives.

Containerised cargo — widely regarded as a key barometer of trade sophistication — recorded strong growth.

Total container traffic rose by 25.7 per cent to over 2.1 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

Import-laden containers surged by 32.8 per cent, while export containers posted a modest but steady 3.1 per cent increase. Most striking was a 205.8 per cent jump in transhipment containers, reinforcing Nigeria’s ambition to position its ports as regional consolidation hubs for West and Central Africa.

Lekki Emerges as Cargo Leader

Port-level data reveal a changing hierarchy within Nigeria’s maritime landscape.

Lekki Port accounted for 40.6 per cent of the country’s total cargo throughput, emerging as the dominant gateway. Onne Port followed with 19.1 per cent, while Apapa Port handled 16.7 per cent.

Beyond volume, vessel profile data points to structural shifts in shipping patterns. Lekki attracted the largest ships, with an average Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 55,712 — marginally ahead of Onne’s 53,022 GRT.

Tin Can Island Port and Apapa received vessels averaging 36,909 GRT and 33,251 GRT, respectively, while Delta Ports handled ships averaging 17,414 GRT.

Interestingly, Tin Can recorded the highest number of ship calls, accounting for 22.7 per cent of total arrivals.

However, the growing preference for Lekki and Onne by larger “heavyweight” vessels suggests shipping lines are recalibrating toward deeper-draft, modern facilities capable of handling higher-value cargoes and larger consignments.

Ship calls, bulk cargo and trade complexity

Overall ship traffic rose by nearly 12 per cent to 4,477 vessels, underscoring broad-based growth across cargo segments.

Liquid bulk cargo — including petroleum products and chemicals — remained dominant, accounting for 54.7 per cent of throughput.

Containerised cargo represented 24 per cent, reflecting gradual diversification toward manufactured and processed goods.

Industry observers note that the rising vessel sizes and surge in containerised volumes indicate closer alignment with global shipping standards and evolving trade patterns.

The sharp increase in transhipment activity, particularly containerised cargo destined for neighbouring West and Central African ports, positions Nigeria as a potential regional logistics anchor. This status could unlock additional revenue streams for the NPA while deepening integration into global supply chains.

Looking ahead, Dantsoho expressed optimism that growth momentum would be sustained through the Federal Government–approved port modernisation programme and the rollout of the National Single Window system.

The comprehensive upgrade initiative targets ageing infrastructure across Nigeria’s port network, with plans to deepen berths, rehabilitate quays, expand cargo-handling capacity and deploy advanced digital systems.

If effectively implemented, stakeholders say the reforms could significantly reduce vessel turnaround time, cut cargo dwell time, enhance safety standards and improve overall efficiency — critical factors in sustaining export-led trade expansion.

Taken together, the 2025 performance figures suggest Nigeria’s maritime sector is not merely moving more cargo but gradually recalibrating its trade structure.

With export volumes rising, container traffic expanding, and larger vessels calling at modernised terminals, the NPA report paints a picture of a port system increasingly central to the country’s diversification strategy and regional trade ambitions.