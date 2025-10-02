Nowhere’ll Be Safe For Criminals In Kwara, Says Abdulrazaq

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state, declaring that nowhere in the state would be safe for criminal elements, including kidnappers.

The governor spoke after a security council meeting on Tuesday night. Following the recent attack at Oke Ode, the governor moved swiftly to brief President Bola Tinubu, during which he reiterated his request for additional federal deployment to raid the hideouts.

He said: “The Army Headquarters has since relocated the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2nd Division to Ilorin as part of the renewed efforts to strengthen security operations in the state. “On Monday night, combined forces of the Army, DSS and Police launched an offensive around Baba Sango, along the Kwara–Kogi border, neutralising about 15 armed bandits.

The same operation continued on Tuesday. “And yesterday night, I presided over the State Security Council meeting at Ahmadu Bello House, Ilorin, to integrate state and federal assets into a single strategy for both Kwara North and South.”