Nowais Makes History As First Female Secretary-General Of UN Tourism

In a groundbreaking development, 38-year-old Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais of the United Arab Emirates has been elected as the first-ever female Secretary-General of the United Nations Tourism organization, marking a historic shift in the leadership of the global tourism body.

The election, held today at the UN Tourism headquarters in Madrid, Spain, saw Al Nowais emerge victorious after a closely contested two-round ballot conducted by the 35-member Executive Council.

Al Nowais faced competition from four other candidates: Habib Ammar (Tunisia), Muhammad Adam (Ghana), Harry Theoharris (Greece), and Gloria Guevara (Mexico).

The first round of voting saw Theoharris leading with 11 votes, followed by Al Nowais with 16, Guevara with 6, and Adam with 2. In the decisive second round, Al Nowais secured a commanding 24 votes to Theoharris’ 11, surpassing the 18-vote threshold required for victory.

Her unexpected triumph came after a dramatic turn of events involving the withdrawal of Georgia’s candidate and current Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, who had sought a controversial third term.

With Georgia pulling its support and backing Al Nowais, her candidacy gained momentum, drawing endorsements from Gulf states, parts of Asia, and the European bloc—many of whom had previously supported Pololikashvili.

If her nomination is ratified by the UN Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh this November, Al Nowais will assume office in January 2026, succeeding Pololikashvili after his eight-year, two-term leadership.

The result has elicited mixed reactions. Supporters from Europe, Asia, and the UAE hailed the election as a progressive step for the organization, citing the need for fresh leadership and the symbolic importance of a woman at the helm.

However, critics from Latin America and Africa expressed disappointment, accusing traditional power blocs of engineering a continuation of dominance by Europe and Asia in a role that has never been held by a representative from Africa or Latin America in the organization’s 50-year history.

Africa, with 11 member countries on the Executive Council, failed to rally behind its own candidates, Habib Ammar and Muhammad Adam, who were eliminated in the first round.

The continent’s fragmented support and strategic misalignment have led analysts to describe it as the biggest loser in the election.

Shaikha Al Nowais comes from the prominent Al Nowais family in the UAE and currently serves as Corporate Vice President of Owner Relationship Management at Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, one of the leading hospitality brands in the Middle East.

She also holds several advisory roles on tourism and economic development platforms, including the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, and Les Roches Hospitality Academy.

With over 16 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Al Nowais has overseen strategic operations across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey.

She is known for championing sustainable tourism, operational efficiency, and gender inclusion in tourism leadership.

Her election represents a generational shift for the organization and a signal of growing Gulf influence in global multilateral institutions.

If confirmed, Al Nowais’ term will commence in January 2026, ushering in what many anticipate will be a new era of reform and inclusivity within UN Tourism.

Her leadership is expected to focus on sustainability, regional inclusiveness, and innovative partnerships to reposition the global tourism sector amid ongoing economic and environmental challenges.

