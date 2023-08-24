Now That Muhammed Ali Pate Is Minister, So What?

Finally, Professor Muhammed Ali Pate is “The Minister”. Beyond initial expectations, he is not just Nigeria’s Minister of Health but the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare. Just a few weeks ago, the global health community was astonished by a twist of fate. The incredibly adept specialist physician, with board certifications in Internal Medicine and Infectious diseases, who is celebrated for his extensive leadership and management prowess in global health across Governmental and non-Governmental sectors, defied expectations. He boldly reversed his earlier decision to ascend as the CEO of GAVI – The Vaccine Alliance.

Instead, he made a resolute choice to retrace his steps to his homeland, Nigeria, propelled by an unswerving dedication to serve his nation and its people. Pate’s action remains a testament to his profound commitment to the survival and thriving of a nation. His actions demonstrate that the greatest reward can be using one’s skills and expertise to uplift a country and its people, even if it means foregoing personal advancement. At play is a complex twist of personal values, patriotism, and a sense of responsibility. It reflects a deep commitment to making a tangible impact on the country that has shaped his identity and experiences.

Such a choice embodies a profound understanding of the power of collective progress over individual achievement. True to type, the former CEO designate of Gavi gave a good account of himself during the comprehensive screening process as part of his nomination and confirmation at the Nigerian Senate. The screening focused on his vision for Nigeria’s healthcare sector and strategies for addressing critical challenges. His responses underscored the depth of his insights and expertise in shaping the nation’s health priorities and investments.

Pate highlighted the threats to Nigeria’s health system and stressed the urgent need for Nigeria to allocate more resources to the health sector, AND emphasised that financing is a fundamental aspect of prioritizing healthcare. He pointed out that the country’s current health expenditure per person is approximately $14, a figure that falls short of providing comprehensive health services. He lamented that families and individuals shoulder a substantial portion of healthcare spending through out-of-pocket payments.

At the same time, the government allocates around $12 to $14 per person, amounting to a mere one percent of the GDP. This allocation pales in comparison to other nations, such as Niger Republic, which despite having fewer resources, spends double than nigeria. Pate’s candid assessment underscored the imperative for Nigeria to enhance its financial commitment to health, to enable us take control of the healthcare priorities rather than relying on external actors. Furthermore, Pate emphasized the crucial significance of domestic production and self-reliance in healthcare.

He underlined the need for Nigeria to capitalize on its potential for medical industrialization, particularly in areas of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The distinguished physician stated that a substantial portion of the medications consumed in Nigeria are imported, robbing the country of the opportunity for economic growth and job creation through domestic production. By prioritizing investments in local production, Nigeria can reduce its dependence on foreign imports and create a more sustainable and self-sufficient healthcare system.

Pate’s emphasis on medical industrialization resonates with his track record of driving innovation and sustainability in healthcare systems. In a compelling plea, Pate drew attention to the vital importance of immunization and disease prevention. He expressed concern about the suboptimal state of immunization in parts of the country and called for a renewed focus on safeguarding the health and well-being of Nigeria’s children. By investing in preventive measures, such as vaccines and health education, Pate emphasized that the country can effectively address health challenges and protect vulnerable populations.

His Excellency Chief Godswill Obot Akpabio, President of the Nigerian Senate, could not help but express his satisfaction with Pate’s delivery at the screening. He stated: “Distinguished colleagues, I am sure you enjoyed the lecture. We actually invited him to answer questions, but he ended up lecturing.” Indeed, it was a lecture, as Pate showcased his deep understanding of public health delivery, healthcare financing, the need for domestic production, and the imperative to prioritize investments in health.

His responses underscored the significance of strategic financial planning, partnerships, fostering local industries, and prioritizing preventive measures. His vision aligns with a dedication to improving healthcare access, affordability, and quality, positioning him as a dynamic force for positive change in Nigeria’s healthcare landscape. His submission during the exercise that “Next to Service to God, is Service to Country” gives a glimpse into the mind of this cerebral servant leader.

This statement reflects a strong sense of duty and dedication to the nation and community. Pate, without a doubt, believes that serving his country and fellow citizens is a noble and essential endeavor, akin to a higher calling. Now that Muhammed Ali Pate is Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, so what? Much more than addressing the challenges in the country’s healthcare sector and setting an ambitious agenda for medical industrialization, improved healthcare infrastructure, enhanced vaccination programs, and a more resilient and sustainable healthcare system, leveraging his expertise and experience, this signifies a broader and more comprehensive approach to address- ing the well-being of Nigeria’s population.

This expanded portfolio would encompass healthcare and social welfare initiatives, emphasizing a holistic strategy to enhance citizens’ quality of life. His anticipated approach could include: With a broader mandate that includes social welfare, Pate’s leadership would focus on medical care and addressing social determinants of health. This would involve initiatives to improve living conditions, education, housing, and access to clean water and sanitation.

The emphasis on social welfare aligns with his commitment to a whole-of-society approach, recognizing that health outcomes are influenced by a wide range of factors beyond medical services. The inclusion of social welfare in Pate’s portfolio would allow for a more integrated and holistic approach to improving Nigerian lives. He would WORK TO develop policies that bridge the gap between health and social services, creating synergies that amplify the impact of interventions.

For example, addressing issues such as poverty, malnutrition, and education could lead to improved health outcomes and better demographic dividends in the long term. As Coordinating Minister, Pate would have a unique opportunity to foster collaboration across various government ministries and agencies. Health and social welfare are intricately connected, and Pate’s leadership could facilitate cross-sectoral coordination to achieve common goals. This could lead to more efficient resource utilization, reduced duplication of efforts, and a more streamlined approach to tackling complex social and demographic challenges.

lAgbonika, a Policy and Governance Reforms Consultant, writes from Abuja, Nigeria. Henry.agbonika@policydelivered.com