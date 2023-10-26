November Poll: Eradiri Remains The Only Valid Candidate – Bayelsa LP

As the Bayelsa State November 11 Governorship Election draws closer, the Bayelsa State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has re-affirmed the governorship candidacy of Udengs Eradiri stating that he is the only validly and legally nominated Candidate of LP.

This was as the Party accused the Governor of the state, Douye Diri and Dikivie Ikiogha of trying to instigate a crisis in the party.

The Chairman of the Forum of Labour Party Local Government Chairmen, John Toby, in a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa said there was no crisis in the state chapter and that no other candidate exists apart from Eradiri.

Toby said the national leadership of the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognised only Eradiri as the candidate of LP and called on voters in Bayelsa and other stakeholders to disregard the antics of the opposition.

The state government he stated sponsored some of their supporters and loyal members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the primary election of LP with the aim of hijacking and rendering the party inactive ahead of the poll.

Toby further alerted members of the public of the sinister agenda of some LP leaders hobnobbing with the state Governor, Douye Diri, ahead of the poll.

Toby said the LP and the people of Bayelsa were proud of the capacity so far displayed by Eradiri, who he said had singlehandedly driven his campaigns across all the senatorial districts of the state including the far-flung communities abandoned by the PDP.

Toby insisted that the LP and its candidate would not be distracted by the antics of Bayelsa’s enemies and called on the people to remain focused and determined to kick out the incompetent administration of Governor Diri and the PDP.

The statement read “But the antics of the state government failed because one group, the Bayelsa Development Initiative (BDI) identified the moles and the masqueraders and the party took note of them and rejected them during the primary election.

“Only Engr. Udengs Eradiri, successfully emerged because he was widely accepted by all stakeholders to fly the flag of the party. We are calling on members of the party, voters and other stakeholders to disregard attempts by the state government to throw a spanner in the wheels of our party”.

“Some LP leaders in Bayelsa out of their selfish motives of satisfying their stomach infrastructure have been in an unholy alliance with the state governor. Their evil agenda is to cause a crisis in our party by creating an impression that LP is supporting Douye Diri.

“They have been cashing out from the governor and they are now attempting to fly the kite that there are two candidates in our party and so LP is supporting Diri’s reelection. We understand that the person leading these selfish individuals to the governor is Chief Dikivie Ikiogha.

“This plot is dead on arrival because all the structures of LP at the grassroots are solidly behind our candidate, Engr. Udengs Eradiri. Bayelsa people at the grassroots have resonated with our candidate’s PEAP agenda and accepted him as the credible alternative.

“Therefore, no amount of mendacious manoeuvring and twisting of facts will stop the coming revolution at the poll. It is shameful that at this historical moment when our state is standing at a crossroads, some persons, who should stand up to be counted, are still aligning with forces of darkness”.

“They thought that he would trade off his ambition, but he has proved them wrong. He is driving his campaign singlehandedly and reaching communities forgotten by the so-called political leaders. His style of campaign is unique.

“While other moneybags rent crowds to attend their campaign, women, youths, chiefs and elders of their own volition follow Eradiri everywhere he goes. While Governor Diri and others are dancing on decorated podiums, Eradiri is on the ground moving in mud to reach the people. He has taken the message of credible alternatives to the people and their doorsteps”.