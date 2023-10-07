November 11 Election: Diri Promises To Make Yenagoa Metropolis More Beautiful

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has said that his vision was to ensure that the prosperity government brings Yenagoa metropolis to be at par with other state capitals in Nigeria and even better where possible.

Speaking on Saturday at Etegwe Community where he went to commission the bridge completed by his admiration as part of his campaign activities, the governor maintained that Yengoa is the window of all those who visit Bayelsa State the reason why his government gave the Tombia roundabout the ecstatic look that is having now.

He promised the people of Etegwe communities that two of the communities would solar light immediately as he directed the commissioner for works and infrastructure, Moses Teibowei to commence the installation immediately.

Speaking on the idealization of Etegwe road, he said” You all know that this project has been on for a very long while. This dualization started with the immediate past governor of Bayelsa state, Henry Seriake Dickson.

This was just a one-way road but he had the vision to dualize it but for depletion of resources, the project was not completed and you know our government, first is to complete all uncompleted projects.

“And so on this occasion, I would like to acknowledge my illustrious leader of the restoration government, Henry Dickson and will remain thankful to him for his commitment to dualizing this road.

“Yenagoa is known as a road city where you have only Mbiama Yenagoa road but today the narrative has changed and this is one of the roads that is changing that narrative.

“Those who were complaining about the slowness of the work, when the work was completed everybody started saying that Tombia roundabout is the finest. Now it has become even a tourist attraction where a lot of people come because of the ecstatic nature of the roundabout.

Disclosing that his administration was putting the state’s money back for the development of the state to make it look like other state capitals, he said “Let our state capital not look like a fishing pot. Our state capital should look like what we see in other states.

“This bridge means a lot to our people. It was a hideout for Criminals Women and girls have been waylaid here even in the daytime. But all that is now in the past, we are happy that our state is giving us the support, the community has given us the support.

“I have taken note of the requests, the commissioner for works is hereby directed that those two places should be solar-lighted before the November 11 election. On the road on the side, we will crave your indulgence to go through this elections and thereafter, we will capture it in our budget for next year and it will be constructed.

Also speaking, the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Orohwedor who commissioned the road described Governor Diri as a perfect picture of a servant leader who he said is very humble and has prioritized the infrastructural development of the state.

He said “Every sector of Bayelsa economy has felt the positive impact of your administration. You have linked the three senatorial districts with good road networks. Under your stewardship, the state capital is wearing a good look and very befitting of a state capital.

“This bridge and the roundabout that we are commissioning today is a glowing testament to your passion and determination to transform the state capital. This will enhance the ease of doing business which is a huge means for investors.

“I’m glad to associate with your success story and I trust that the good people of the state will reward this excellent performance by coming out to vote massively for him come November 11. Bayelsans should not allow themselves to be deceived, you have known him. He is just doing first tenure and if you compare him with those who have done first tenure, the difference is clear.

“With what I have seen here, it shows that he deserves another tenure so I urge you to support Diri a man with a proven track record, he is selfless and has an unwavering commitment to the security, prosperity and well-being of all Bayelsans.

The Paramount ruler of the Etegwe Community, Chief Gard Ileh had told the governor that a link road linking from Etegwe to school road Okutuku is a major road that will at least reduce traffic flow please pleading that it should be constructed.

He also hinted to the governor that the NIIT section of Etegwe and the main Etegwe Community are in total blackout stating that the community that is hosting the beautiful roundabout shouldn’t be in darkness promising that people of the community were behind the governor.

Earlier the commissioner for works and infrastructure in Bayelas State Moses Teibowei, had disclosed that the dualization of the road cost about N9,230,486,884,53.