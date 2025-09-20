NovaRosta, NIHOTOUR To Showcase Tastes Of Culture Nigeria

…debut Òríkí Dining Experience on longest dining table

For lovers of adventure, culture and food with an entertaining blast of fun filled packages, here comes Tastes of Culture (TOC) Nigeria, an innovative im- mersive dining experience curated by No- vaRosta – an all-round tourism company and destination concierge, and powered by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

The partnership between NovaRosta and NIHOTOUR was born out of the need to foster Public-Private Partnership drive for the tourism industry sector, which in this particular case is being championed by the current Director General/Chief Executive Officer of NIHOTOUR, Dr Abisoye Fagade.

The concept of Taste of Culture Nigeria and the Órìkì Dining Experience in partic- ular, centres around the promotion of the Nigerian food culture, while showcasing the glamour, pristine culture and creativity of Nigerians from across all regions and zones of the country on one table, dubbed – The Lonzest Dining Table.

The well-rounded dining experience is curated in a way that the audience and gen- eral public will be made to appreciate the art of living and the joy of discovering the beauty and diversity of each culture through the prism of: Food, Lifestyle, Arts, Vibes, Origins, Roots and Sounds (FLAVORS); which are the key pillars of the Tastes of Culture product.

Speaking on this new concept of curat- ing fully-fledged attractions existing in a destination, Geraldine Itoe (GCPE), Chief Executive Officer of NovaRosta noted, ‘‘it offers an opportunity to inspire, educate and delight individuals with exceptional, authentic experiences that inspire curiosity, challenge perceptions, foster appreciation, understanding and inclusivity while creat- ing unforgettable experiences.’’

It will debut a groundbreaking multi-sen- sory royal banquet, celebrating Nigeria’s diverse heritage, cuisines, tourism, travel, and hospitality. According to Itoe, the underlining vision for what she described as; ‘‘one-of-a-kind event,’’ is; ‘‘to create a unique, multi-sensory African dining experience where every par- ticipant feels connected to diverse cultures in meaningful ways”.

To achieve this, she said NovaRosta, is collaborating with NIHOTOUR, to put on display a Royal Banquet, with the theme; Oriki Dining Experience, which showcases the best and authentic Nigerian food culture and heritage from across the six geo-political zones of the country. The banquet, which would hold as part of the multi-day NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival, will feature on December 6, 2025, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This will be a blockbuster and historic event staged in Nigeria as it will attract the atten- tion of the world Focused on gain- ing global attention and recognition, Itoe disclosed that the Royal Banquet, which will be a showpiece of Nigeria’s regal cul- ture and traditions besides its focus on the culinary heritage and life style, will witness the spread of the longest dining table globally, along Nigeria and West Africa.

Featuring over 50 Nigerian local dish- es, alongside local drinks – beverages and brews, over 3,000 diners are expected to dine at the table on the day, with Pres- ident Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expected to lead the throng of diners that will include royal guests and traditional rulers, gov- ernors, politicians, lawmakers, admin- istrators, business moguls, diplomats, celebrities, foodies, as well as cultural enthusiasts and chefs from across the var- ious spectrum of Nigeria, among others.

Some of the features of the event, according to the CEO of NovaRoster, include; Trado-Cultural Experiential Booths (Fashion/Food /Entertainment Meets Culture); Cultural Re-enactment Performances; National ÒRÍKÌ Praise Singers (Live Storytelling and Perfor- mance) and the cutting of a larger-thanlife sized National Cake, where Nigerians will get to enjoy a piece of the “national cake” in the real “national cake” sense of the word – further fostering the spirit of Nigerian unity She noted that ‘The Òríkì phenomenon,’ ‘‘is a fundamental part of Nigerian heritage, which can be found across all cultures but termed differently.

The Òrìkí Dining Experience principally celebrates the essence of ‘Nigerian Royalty’ through food, storytelling, and community engagement, utilising all the touch points of the five senses and a time travel journey to who Nigerians are as a people; showcasing the difference in the country’s diversity and the bonds that unite the same difference.

She further noted that the banqueting will; ‘‘spotlight and promote Nigerian ser- vice excellence as will be championed by NIHOTOUR in this gastronomic feat, while showcasing the best of the Nigerian local beverage industry, brands and culinary businesses. ‘‘Celebrate and showcase Nigeria’s cul- tural pride and confidence through our di- verse, shared experiences as we position Nigeria as the Culinary Capital of Africa.’’

Adding, ‘‘Tastes of Culture Nigeria will become a sanctuary for those seeking to discover the world through immersive experiences that utilise all five senses of – taste, sight, sound, and emotion through the expression pillars of FLAVORS – Food, Lifestyle, Arts, Vibes, Origins, Roots and Sounds.’’

The key objectives of this pilot edition is to among other things, create a platform for cultural celebration, education and aware- ness, building bridges, and sustainable innovations; while honouring Nigeria’s cultural legacies through an immersive dining that unites communities in one his- toric moment that shines a global spotlight on Nigeria and global recognition for the Longest Dining Table.