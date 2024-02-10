NovaRosta Debuts With NovaRostaXp

NovaRosta, a travel and lifestyle con- cierge outfit that specialises in curating bespoke experiences of all sorts for tourists, cor- porate bodies, individuals and families, has expanded its scope of services, with the introduction of a new product called NovaRostaXp (NovaRosta Xperience). Speaking on this development, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of NovaRosta, Geraldine Itoe, disclosed that this has been in the works for a long while and now is the right time to expose it to the market.

She made this disclosure in a Facebook post, stating, ‘‘Hello Fam, my business brand, “NovaRosta” (A Travel and Lifestyle Concierge) has recently unveiled one of our few incoming products. ‘‘It is been incoming for a long time, but we’ve decided to just get started as we are saying NO to further procrastination this year and beyond. Thanks to #nogreeforanybody. We decid- ed that “we no go gree” for procras- tination again. �� According to her, ‘‘The new baby on the block is called NovaRostaXp.

NovaRostaXp is an abbreviation for “NovaRosta X’periences” and here we curate X’perience gifts for every occasion. We invite you to be a part of our journey. ‘‘Kindly follow us on IG and let’s enjoy #TheGoodLife, one X’perience at a time. Welcome to my world of all things enjoyment and Life-Fullness! Intentional living over boring living. @NovaRostaXp. Further, ‘‘Kindly support our new brand and shop our Valentine X’periences. We can also customise X’periences to suit personal preferences and budgets.

Thanks for your support and I wish you love and light in this month of love.’’ Some of her offerings include: Romantic dining X’perience, Traditional VIP Ham- man (Spa treatment for two), Luxury drive and dine X’perience and Private VIP cinema X’perience with dinner for two.