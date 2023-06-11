With the obstacle and controversies such as the COVID-19 vaccine that stood in his way, Novak Djokovic has finally taken over the lead on the all-time Grand Slam titles leaderboard by winning his 23rd at the French Open today.

Meanwhile, in the beginning, no one thought he could even be spoken of in the same breath as Federer or Nadal.

Djokovic needed 3 hours, 13 minutes to finally put away Casper Ruud 7-6(0), 6-3, 7-5 in Paris.

Roger Federer once led Djokovic by 15 Slams at one point.

Now, Djokovic leads the Swiss by three and Rafael Nadal by one.

MEN’S ALL-TIME GRAND SLAM TITLE LEADERS

1 Novak Djokovic 23

2 Rafael Nadal 22

3 Roger Federer 20

4 Pete Sampras 14

5 Roy Emerson 12

6 Rod Laver 11

6 Bjorn Borg 11

Djokovic’s now set his sights on Margaret Court who leads the women’s tour and all players with 24.

Djokovic is now tied with Serena Williams at 23.